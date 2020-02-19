The Green Organic Dutchman Receives Cannabis Research Licence from Health Canada

Enables in-house product development and testing, eliminating dependency on third parties

Allows TGOD to perform sensory testing for new and existing products, including for premium quality attributes

Adds another layer of rigour and quality control, ensuring product consistency

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD") (TSX:TGOD) (US:TGODF), a leading producer of premium certified organic cannabis, is pleased to announce that it has secured a research licence from Health Canada ("Licence"). Valid for five years, the Licence allows TGOD to reduce the cost and accelerate the pace at which it develops new products by eliminating reliance on third parties.

"As consumers become increasingly aware that not all cannabis products are created equal, we want to ensure that TGOD continues to go to market with consumables that bear a seal of premium quality that they can trust," commented Brian Athaide, CEO of TGOD. "By leveraging the expertise of our in-house Science and Marketing teams, we are able to optimize costs and accelerate our speed to market. In parallel, we are also layering on additional quality control measures ensuring a high level of consistency across all our product lines."

TGOD also intends to leverage the newly awarded Licence to complete the development of additional premium cannabis 2.0 products, which are expected to launch later this year.

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX: TGOD) (US‐OTC: TGODF) is a premium certified organic cannabis company focused on the health and wellness market. Its certified‐organic cannabis is grown in living soil, as nature intended. The Company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. Its two Canadian facilities are being built to LEED certification standards and its products are sold in recyclable packaging. In Canada, TGOD plans to expand its product portfolio by launching a series of next‐generation cannabis products such as organic teas, infusers and vapes. Through its European subsidiary, HemPoland, the Company also distributes premium hemp CBD oil and CBD-infused topicals in Europe. By leveraging science and technology, TGOD harnesses the power of nature from seed to sale.

TGOD's Common Shares and warrants issued under the indentures dated November 1, 2017 and December 19, 2019 trade on the TSX under the symbol "TGOD", "TGOD.WT" and "TGOD.WS", respectively. For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca.

Cautionary Statements

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward‐looking statements"). Forward looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company launching premium topicals and other premium cannabis 2.0 products, statements about the offering of any particular products by the Company in any jurisdiction and statements regarding the future performance of the Company. Forward‐looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "should", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward‐looking statements throughout this news release. Forward‐looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties (including market conditions) and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking statements, including those risk factors described in the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form available on SEDAR. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX nor the TSX's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of Toronto Stock Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

For further information: Media Relations: Sebastien Bouchard, [email protected], (647) 272‐2476; Investor Relations: Shane Dungey, [email protected], (403) 389‐9911