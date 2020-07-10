The Green Organic Dutchman Provides Update on EU-GMP Certification

FRANKFURT, Germany and TORONTO, July 10, 2020 /CNW/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD") (TSX: TGOD) (US: TGODF), a leading producer of premium certified organic cannabis, announced today that its Ancaster facility has obtained a European Union Good Manufacturing Practice ("EU-GMP") certificate enabling it to commence exports to Germany.

Under this EU-GMP certificate, valid until December 31, 2020, TGOD can commence exporting its premium certified organic products for validation in preparation for commercialization in 2021. The Company anticipates validation will be completed by the end of the year, subsequently enabling export of medical cannabis products for commercial purposes to Europe and other jurisdictions.

"This EU-GMP certificate enables export of dried flower and cannabis extracts to Germany for validation, making TGOD the first certified organic Canadian licensed producer to obtain the prestigious certification," stated Dr. Joachim Lubig, Managing Director of TGOD Europe. "By leveraging our existing network of distribution partners in Germany and other countries, TGOD will be in a strong position to quickly ramp up international sales of premium certified organic cannabis products in 2021," added Dr. Lubig.

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX: TGOD) (US–OTC: TGODF) is a premium certified organic cannabis company focused on the health and wellness market. Its certified–organic cannabis is grown in living soil, as nature intended. The Company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. Its two Canadian facilities have been built to LEED certification standards and its products are sold in recyclable packaging. In Canada, TGOD sells dried flower and oil, and recently launched a series of next–generation cannabis products such as organic teas, dissolvables and vapes. Through its European subsidiary, HemPoland, the Company also distributes premium hemp CBD oil and CBD-infused topicals in Europe. By leveraging science and technology, TGOD harnesses the power of nature from seed to sale.

TGOD's Common Shares and warrants issued under the indentures dated November 1, 2017 and December 19, 2019 trade on the TSX under the symbol "TGOD", "TGOD.WT" and "TGOD.WS", respectively, and TGODF trades in the US on the OTCQX. For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca.

Cautionary Statements

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward–looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward–looking statements"). Forward looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements about the completion of validation of the Company's products for European export, statements about the export of the Company's medical products for commercial purposes to Europe and other jurisdictions, statements about the timing of international sales of the Company's products and statements about the Company's ability to offer certain products in certain jurisdictions. Forward–looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "should", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward–looking statements throughout this news release. Forward–looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties (including market conditions) and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward–looking statements, including those risk factors described in the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form available on SEDAR. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward–looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX nor the TSX's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of Toronto Stock Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

For further information: Media Relations: Sebastien Bouchard, [email protected], (647) 272-2476; Investor Relations: Shane Dungey, [email protected], (403) 389-9911

