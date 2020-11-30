The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. Announces Approval of $50 Million Base Shelf Prospectus

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD") (TSX:TGOD) (US:TGODF), a leading producer of premium certified organically grown cannabis, is pleased to announce that it has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Shelf Prospectus") with securities regulatory authorities in each province and territory of Canada.

The Shelf Prospectus will enable the Company to offer common shares, debt securities, convertible securities, subscription receipts, warrants, units or any combination thereof for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $50 million during the 25-month period the Shelf Prospectus is effective.

"The Shelf Prospectus is part of our previously disclosed plans to maintain financing flexibility, enabling us to act on potential opportunities that may arise as the industry develops. It also provides access to additional capital, should any be required in the future," commented Sean Bovingdon, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

If the Company proceeds with an offering of securities under the Shelf Prospectus, the specific terms, the proposed use of proceeds and other matters related to such offering will be set out in a prospectus supplement, which will be filed with all applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The Company may also use the Shelf Prospectus in connection with an "at-the-market distribution" in accordance with applicable securities laws, which would permit securities to be sold on behalf of the Company through the Toronto Stock Exchange (or other applicable stock exchange) as further described in the applicable prospectus supplement. To date, no agreement has been entered into with respect to such a distribution.

The Shelf Prospectus can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX: TGOD) (US-OTC: TGODF) is a premium certified organically grown cannabis company focused on the health and wellness market. Its organic cannabis is cultivated in living soil, as nature intended. The Company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. Its two Canadian facilities have been built to LEED certification standards and its products are sold in recyclable packaging. In Canada, TGOD sells dried flower and oil, and recently launched a series of next-generation cannabis products such as organic teas, dissolvables and vapes. Through its European subsidiary, HemPoland, the Company also distributes premium hemp CBD oil and CBD-infused topicals in Europe. By leveraging science and technology, TGOD harnesses the power of nature from seed to sale.

TGOD's Common Shares and warrants issued under the indentures dated November 1, 2017, December 19, 2019, June 12, 2020 and October 23, 2020 trade on the TSX under the symbol "TGOD", "TGOD.WT", "TGOD.WS", "TGOD.WR" and "TGOD.WA", respectively, and TGODF trades in the US on the OTCQX. For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca.

Cautionary Statements

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward looking statements in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements about offering of any financial instruments or securities, potential for future transactions, and statements regarding the future development of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "should", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties (including market conditions) and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including those risk factors described in the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form available on SEDAR. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX nor the TSX's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of Toronto Stock Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

