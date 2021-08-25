The Green Organic Dutchman Completes First International Cannabis Shipment

Shipment destined for highly anticipated South African medical cannabis market

First flower to be distributed legally in the country at a commercial scale

Setting the base for large-scale commercialisation into the international market in 2022

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD") (TSX: TGOD) (US-OTC: TGODF), a leading producer of premium certified organically grown cannabis, is pleased to announce it completed its first international commercial shipment consisting of cannabis flower and other extracts destined for the highly anticipated South African medical cannabis market.

TGOD's cannabis flower will be the first to be distributed legally in the country at a commercial scale. Its products received the approval of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA). This illustrates the value of TGOD's organic portfolio and bolsters its position in securing international market access. TGOD continues to see demand and opportunities for superior quality, high potency, and consistent products, which the CleanCraft™ processes enable TGOD to deliver.

"This is an important milestone in our strategy to export our certified organically grown medical cannabis products to international markets. We are confident that our in-country partner will continue to develop this nascent market and that TGOD's portfolio of products will be well received by patients that have previously lacked access to legal, high-quality medical cannabis " commented Sean Bovingdon, TGOD's CEO and Interim CFO. "We are pleased to be able to complete our first shipment mid-Q3 2021, in line with our corporate objectives. This is setting the base for our large-scale commercialisation into the international market in 2022," added Bovingdon.

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX: TGOD) (US–OTC: TGODF) is a premium certified organically grown cannabis company focused on the health and wellness market. Its organic cannabis is cultivated in living soil, as nature intended. The Company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. Its Canadian facilities have been built to LEED certification standards and its products are sold in recyclable packaging. In Canada, TGOD sells dried flower and oil, and recently launched a series of next–generation cannabis products such as hash, vapes, organic teas and dissolvable powders. Through its European subsidiary, HemPoland, the Company also distributes premium hemp CBD oil and CBD-infused topicals in Europe. By leveraging science and technology, TGOD harnesses the power of nature from seed to sale.

TGOD's Common Shares and warrants issued under the indentures dated December 19, 2019, June 12, 2020, October 23, 2020 and December 10, 2020 trade on the TSX under the symbol "TGOD", "TGOD.WS", "TGOD.WR", "TGOD.WA", and "TGOD.WB" respectively, and TGODF trades in the US on the OTCQX. For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward looking statements in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements about the offering of any particular products by the Company in any jurisdiction and statements regarding the future performance of the Company, statements about future revenue and expected revenue streams from international markets. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of Toronto Stock Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

For further information: Media Relations: Karine Cousineau, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Shane Dungey,[email protected], (403) 389-9911

