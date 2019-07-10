The Great Outdoors - Expedia Reveals what Canada's fastest growing summer hot spots have in common

New insights show how to make the dollar go the farthest, plus Canadian Olympic Gold Medalist and host of CTV's The Amazing Race Canada, Jon Montgomery shares his favourite spots to visit from coast to coast

TORONTO, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ -- It's no surprise that Canadians love summer, especially after the long winter months! Today Expedia travel experts reveal that Canadians are mostly travelling within the country from coast to coast this summer, choosing domestic destinations over going abroad. This is a great option for those looking to maximize budget and make their dollar go the farthest. Canadians expressed that what they love most about summer at home is the weather (26%) and the outdoor activities (26%)1. In fact, according to Expedia data, those destinations growing in popularity are within direct proximity to the great outdoors, including, Canmore, Osoyoos, St. John's, Whistler, Charlottetown, Mont-Tremblant, Ucluelet, Squamish, Parksville, Saguenay, Huntsville and Fernie2.

This summer Expedia has partnered with CTV's The Amazing Race Canada and host Jon Montgomery for the show's upcoming seventh season. Jon is a proud Canadian and an Olympic gold medalist, who has travelled the world for sports, as well as with the show; however, of all of the places he has gone, there is really no better place than home. "The summer is the perfect time to explore our own backyard – Canada! It's a place I always come back to and continue to discover," said Jon Montgomery, Canadian Olympic gold medalist and host of CTV's The Amazing Race Canada. Below are Jon's top five destinations to explore from coast to coast:

St. John's, Newfoundland

Quebec City, Quebec

Clear Lake, Manitoba

Whitehorse , Yukon

, Sugar Bear Cove, British Columbia

Summer Travel Preferences

Based on Expedia flight data, Toronto ranks as the most popular Canadian destination for travellers this summer. Following in second and third respectively are Halifax and Montreal; however, other cities that topped the charts include, Vancouver, St. John's, Calgary, Ottawa and Quebec City3. All of these locations make great starting points if a road trip is on your 'to do' list. The data also revealed4:

Beach (38%) and adventure (36%) destinations were the most appealing for Canadians.

July ranked as the most popular month for summer travel (40%).

Canadians are all about capitalizing on long weekends during the summer, and in fact, over two thirds (36%) said they take a short trip away during this time.

The August long-weekend ranked as most popular for travel – 42% of Canadians said they would travel during this time.

When it comes to how much time Canadians are spending on a summer vacation, 33% said they take one week away, and 32% said two weeks away.

Here's when to book your hotel, flight, and package

Regardless of your destination, one of the biggest money-saving considerations when it comes to summer getaways may come down to timing.

Hotel: Travellers are becoming more accustomed to booking last minute, which could work in their favour this summer. Being flexible and waiting about a week before your trip starts could save you more than 10 per cent on hotel costs, with the cheapest average daily rates being found on Fridays 5 .

Travellers are becoming more accustomed to booking last minute, which could work in their favour this summer. Being flexible and waiting about a week before your trip starts could save you more than 10 per cent on hotel costs, with the cheapest average daily rates being found on Fridays . Flights: The 'sweet spot' for airfares is about three weeks to a month (21-30 days) ahead of time. Remember to purchase flights over the weekend, particularly on a Sunday. Travellers can save around 10 per cent on airfares simply by choosing flights that take off on Thursday or Friday 6 .

The 'sweet spot' for airfares is about three weeks to a month (21-30 days) ahead of time. Remember to purchase flights over the weekend, particularly on a Sunday. Travellers can save around 10 per cent on airfares simply by choosing flights that take off on Thursday or Friday . Packages: It's almost 20 per cent cheaper for Canadians to book a package between 0-6 days out from the intended trip7. Bundling your vacation elements together is always a great way to save.

"With so many Canadians wanting to get close to nature this summer, a vacation rental can be a great way to escape the crowds at a hotel or resort and really unplug," said Mary Zajac, PR Manager for Brand Expedia. "Whether you're travelling as a larger group of friends or as a family, this alternative form of accommodation allows for that element of flexibility. It gives additional space, multiple bathrooms and sometimes depending on the property, laundry facilities on-site. Vacation rentals also provide travellers the opportunity to eat in, and then perhaps allowing them to spend some of those saved dollars on a local activity instead."

Here's where you can fly in Canada for under $500 roundtrip8:

Halifax – Nova Scotia

– Montreal – Quebec

– Fredericton and Saint John – New Brunswick

and – Ottawa – Ontario

– Vancouver , Victoria and Kelowna – British Columbia

, and – Calgary and Edmonton – Alberta

and – Winnipeg – Manitoba

To book your summer vacation, please visit Expedia.ca. Be sure to also check for deeper travel discounts in the Expedia App, which is available to download for free on iOS in the App Store and on Android devices through Google Play.

To get inspired for your next trip, tune in this summer to Season 7 of The Amazing Race Canada, airing Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CTV.

About Expedia

Expedia is one of the world's largest full-service travel sites, helping millions of travellers per month easily plan and book travel. Expedia aims to provide the latest technology and widest selection of top vacation destinations, affordable airfare, hotel deals, car rentals, destination weddings, cruise deals and in-destination activities, attractions, services and travel apps. ©2019 Expedia, Inc. All rights reserved. Expedia and the Airplane logo are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Expedia, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the property of their respective owners. Visit our web site https://www.expedia.ca or use our mobile app to book cheap flights, hotels, and packages.

1According to Google Survey data of 750 respondents in Canada from May 6-15, 2019

2 According to Expedia hotel demand data for travel between May 20 – September 30, 2019 on Expedia.ca

3 According to Expedia flight demand data for travel between May 20 – September 30, 2019 on Expedia.ca

4 According to Google Survey data of 750 respondents in Canada from May 6-15, 2019

5 According to 2018 data on hotels sold for travel between May 20 – September 30, 2018 on Expedia.ca, as well as findings from the 2019 Travel Pricing Outlook report by ARC & Expedia Group.

6 According to 2018 data on flights sold for travel between May 20 – September 30, 2018 on Expedia.ca, as well as findings from the 2019 Travel Pricing Outlook report by ARC & Expedia Group.

7 According to 2018 data on packages sold for travel between May 20 – September 30, 2018 on Expedia.ca

8 According to Expedia flight demand data for travel between May 20 – September 30, 2019 on Expedia.ca

SOURCE Brand Expedia

For further information: For further information or to schedule an interview, contact: Mary Zajac, Expedia, mzajac@expedia.com, (416) 202-8736., https://www.expedia.ca

Related Links

https://www.expedia.ca

