The Great Copper Squeeze: Why Smart Money is Hoarding Hard Assets

Issued on behalf of GoldHaven Resources Corp.

USANewsGroup.com News Commentary.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- The math on global copper supplies is getting incredibly tight. Major analysts like ING Group and S&P Global are now forecasting a massive refined copper deficit of over 150,000 tonnes for 2026[1]. This is not just a temporary hiccup. It is a fundamental supply crunch driven by grid electrification, the explosion of AI data centers, and heavy defense spending. With major producers running out of easy options to expand their existing operations, mining M&A deal values jumped a projected 45% last year[2]. Big players are aggressively hunting for scalable, advanced-stage assets to fill the gap, creating a pivotal moment for undervalued companies operating in safe regions. Right now, investors are closely watching GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF), Faraday Copper (TSX: FDY) (OTCQX: CPPKF), BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP), Imperial Metals (TSX: III) (OTCPK: IPMLF), and NGEx Minerals (TSX: NGEX) (OTCQX: NGXXF) as distinct entry points to capitalize on this structural shift.

This trend is about more than just private capital. It is fundamentally about national security. The United States government recently mobilized over $30 billion in critical minerals commitments in just six months[3]. This historic influx of capital proves that sovereign demand for copper, gold, tungsten, and molybdenum has officially moved past normal market cycles and into strategic defense policy. Location matters more than ever when billions of dollars are on the line. According to the Fraser Institute's 2026 Annual Survey of Mining Companies, Nevada and Ontario rank as the top two most attractive global mining jurisdictions[4]. This confirms that Tier-1 jurisdictions in the US and Canada now command a massive safety premium. For investors looking ahead, these are the exact conditions that position high-grade discoveries in the Americas for compelling growth potential in this current cycle.

GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) is a junior mining explorer with active drill programs running on two continents, and the company just expanded its footprint. GoldHaven filed a technical report on three newly acquired mineral claims added to its Magno Project in northern British Columbia, pushing the property past 37,200 hectares in total size.

What makes this worth paying attention to is what those three claims contain. Each one carries a different type of mineral deposit, and they all sit on the same ground. That combination is what geologists look for when trying to determine whether an area has real district-scale potential, meaning the kind of footprint that can support multiple discoveries rather than just one.

At Lamb Mountain, historical drilling returned tungsten and molybdenum mineralization, with one interval grading 0.36% tungsten trioxide over nearly 25 metres. At Cassiar Moly, surface samples from a large intrusion-related system came back as high as 14.50% molybdenum disulfide across a zone covering roughly 2.5 square kilometres. At Lang Creek, Cominco Ltd. previously outlined a near-surface copper-zinc lens grading 1.52% copper and 0.90% zinc, with gold and silver also present. Tungsten is classified as a critical mineral by both the Government of Canada and the US Department of the Interior, and Canada currently has no primary domestic tungsten production.

"The combination of skarn-hosted tungsten-molybdenum at Lamb Mountain, a large intrusion-related molybdenum system at Cassiar Moly, and VMS copper-zinc at Lang Creek, all within the same property boundary, continues to validate our geological thesis," said Rob Birmingham, President and CEO of GoldHaven. "The Magno district is driven by a large, multi-phase magmatic system capable of generating multiple styles of mineralization across a wide footprint."

GoldHaven has a $2.0 million flow-through financing underway to fund 2026 exploration at Magno. At its Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil, the company recently completed its first diamond drilling program, confirming gold and copper anomalism at both its West and East targets. Phase 2 drilling is scheduled for mid-Q2 2026, with the West Target as the priority zone.

For investors watching the junior exploration space, GoldHaven is building out two separate project pipelines at the same time. Magno is growing into a multi-system critical minerals property in British Columbia while Copeçal advances toward a second drill program in Brazil's Alta Floresta Gold Province, a belt with a long track record of gold discoveries. The company's Brazilian critical minerals portfolio spans 123,900 hectares across three projects, giving it one of the larger land positions in the sector at its market stage.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for GoldHaven Resources at:

https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/09/23/the-goldhaven-story-two-continents-one-strategy-systematic-exploration-in-historically-productive-districts/

In other industry developments:

Faraday Copper (TSX: FDY) (OTCQX: CPPKF) reported full-year 2025 financial results showing year-end cash and cash equivalents of $37.9 million -- more than double the $17.0 million held at year-end 2024 -- following a July 2025 private placement that raised approximately $46.9 million in net proceeds and supported the launch of the Phase IV drill program at its Copper Creek Project in Arizona. The company subsequently closed a non-brokered private placement with participation by a Lundin Family Trust and BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP) in March 2026, raising approximately CAD$100 million through the issuance of 23,810,000 common shares at CAD$4.20 per share.

Faraday Copper's Phase IV drill program, initiated in September 2025, targets 40,000 meters of diamond drilling focused on the American Eagle area and new discovery targets across the Copper Creek district, with results from five near-surface drill holes in the American Eagle area already reported in January 2026. The company also signed a letter of intent in February 2026 to acquire BHP's San Manuel property in Arizona, creating potential for a multi-asset copper district positioning Faraday Copper for resource growth at one of North America's largest undeveloped copper projects, with definitive purchase agreements targeted by the end of Q3 2026.

Imperial Metals (TSX: III) (OTCPK: IPMLF) has reported 2025 production results for the Red Chris mine, with total output on a 100% basis reaching 93.1 million pounds of copper and 92,429 ounces of gold (exceeding 2025 guidance of 88 million pounds of copper and 86,000 ounces of gold) on improved grades for both metals and higher gold recovery. Imperial Metals' 30% attributable share of Red Chris production amounted to 27.9 million pounds of copper and 27,729 ounces of gold for the year, representing strong growth versus the prior year's attributable totals of 25.6 million pounds of copper and 17,943 ounces of gold.

Looking ahead, the Red Chris feasibility study for a block cave expansion operation is advancing alongside permitting activities for the underground project, with study completion and joint venture approval

(subject to study outcomes) expected in the second half of 2026. Production at Red Chris is anticipated to be lower in 2026 as the mine sequence transitions to lower-grade ore and stockpile processing while stripping for the next open-pit phase, with Newmont's 2026 guidance for the operation set at 60 to 66 million pounds of copper and 47,500 to 52,500 ounces of gold on a 100% basis.

NGEx Minerals (TSX: NGEX) (OTCQX: NGXXF) has released compelling new drill results from Phase 4 of its ongoing program at the 100%-owned Lunahuasi high-grade copper-gold-silver project in San Juan, Argentina, with drillhole DPDH059 intersecting 335.15 metres at 4.08% copper equivalent (including 19.50 metres at 18.96% CuEq) from 408.55 metres depth.

"Today's news release includes holes 56 and 59, drilled in different directions through the Saturn zone, and hole 58 which is helping to define a new zone at the northern limit of the current drill pattern," said Wojtek Wodzicki, CEO of NGEx Minerals. "Together they demonstrate the significant size and grade of Saturn, which is our largest defined zone to date, as well as the continued upside potential we have to discover and delineate new zones as we follow up on numerous wide, high-grade intersections that lie outside the Saturn, Mars, and Jupiter zones, in areas of sparse drill density."

The Phase 4 program has now surpassed 23,000 metres drilled across 21 completed holes, with eight additional holes in progress, prompting the company to increase its season target from 25,000 metres to 30,000 metres.

Article Source: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/09/23/the-goldhaven-story-two-continents-one-strategy-systematic-exploration-in-historically-productive-districts/

CONTACT:

USA News Group

[email protected]

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). This article is being distributed for Baystreet.ca Media Corp. ("BAY"), who has been paid a fee for an advertising campaign. MIQ has not been paid a fee for GoldHaven Resources Corp. advertising or digital media, but the owner/operators of MIQ also co-owns BAY. There may also be 3rd parties who may have shares of GoldHaven Resources Corp. and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ on behalf of BAY has been approved by GoldHaven Resources Corp. The scientific and technical information disclosed in this document have been reviewed and approved by two Qualified Persons (QPs). The Copeçal Technical Report identifies Jean-Marc Lopez, B.Sc., FAusIMM, as the Qualified Person responsible for the report. The report "GoldHaven Resources Completes Summer Exploration Programs" states that the technical information has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, B.Sc. Hons, FAusIMM, an independent Qualified Person and Country Manager of GoldHaven. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

SOURCES:

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2838876/5879411/USA_News_Group_Logo.jpg