GRAND LAKE, NB, Nov. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Grand Lake (Chipman) are building a new facility intended to serve an estimated growing population in the region and ensure a greener future for the municipality infrastructure thanks to a combined investment of $13.2 million from the governments of Canada and New Brunswick and the Municipality of Grand Lake. Announced by Jenica Atwin, MP for Fredericton, Kris Austin, Provincial MP for Fredericton-Grand Lake, and Mayor Kevin Nicklin, this project involves the construction of a new wastewater treatment facility to replace the existing facility in Grand Lake.

The Chipman wastewater treatment facility has been standing for 45 years. The investment will enable the municipality to build a new facility and water sewer system, and undertake a series of upgrades to its wastewater treatment technology. The project will help improve the municipality's capacity to treat and manage residential wastewater infrastructure and its service delivery to residents in the community.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and ensuring the health and safety of community residents across Canada.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada will continue to invest in building safer, healthier, sustainable communities for Canadians. We support the development of the new wastewater treatment facility and outfall pipe in Grand Lake as it is essential to ensuring residents have access to safer and greener infrastructure in their growing community."

Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Chipman wastewater treatment facility has been standing for 45 years and it is time to replace it. This funding will allow for the construction of a new wastewater treatment facility at Grand Lake and will support the growing population in the region."

Kris Austin, MLA for Fredericton – Grand Lake

"Having federal and provincial backing for our wastewater treatment facility is a blessing. This project will help facilitate our growing community. Having proper infrastructure will enable continued growth and prosperity for our region."

Kevin Nicklin, Mayor Municipality of Grand Lake

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $7,920,000 in this project through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, while the Government of New Brunswick is investing $4,399,560 and the Municipality of Grand Lake is contributing $880,440 .

is investing in this project through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program, while the Government of is investing and the Municipality of is contributing . This stream supports projects that increase access to more efficient and reliable energy sources, improve community infrastructure, and improved internet connectivity for rural and northern communities.

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

Associated Links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/rnc-crn-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in New Brunswick

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nb-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed (he/him/il), Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, (343) 598-3920, [email protected];Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Mary-Anne Hurley-Corbyn, Communications Director, Regional Development Corporation, 506-457-4996, [email protected]