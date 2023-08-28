CITY OF ABBOTSFORD, BC, Aug. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, and Erinn Pinkerton, BC Transit President and Chief Executive Officer announced a joint investment of more than $8.4 million to support upgrades to the Montrose Avenue Transit Exchange in the City of Abbotsford.

Project funding will help with the construction of an enhanced transit exchange on Montrose Avenue in downtown Abbotsford. This exchange is required to create the Transit Future Network in Abbotsford and surrounding regions. Further, once completed, the Montrose Exchange will feature approximately ten bus bays, transit shelters, new bike lockers, bike racks, cycling amenities, bus operator washroom facilities, and improvements to pedestrian and road infrastructure.

Public transit is key to creating sustainable economic growth and more inclusive communities.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"As the need for public transit grows, our government will continue to support modern, reliable public transportation services for all Canadians. This investment will improve public transit around Abbotsford and help reduce green house gas emissions."

John Aldag, Member of Parliament, Cloverdale—Langley City, British Columbia, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"This investment is another great example of the Province, the federal government and BC Transit's shared commitment to improving public transit and providing people with cleaner, more affordable travel options. Upgrading and modernizing our transit exchanges to accommodate growth is one of many ways we can attract new riders and build a world-class transit system that meets the needs of our communities long into the future."

The Honourable Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"Modern shelters, accessible sidewalks, improved lighting, and bicycle lockers are some of the things transit customers can look forward to. The Montrose Exchange better meets the needs of the Abbotsford community, and we're pleased that it will also provide capacity for future service expansion to support the growing Fraser Valley Region. This project is made possible by all levels of government working together and I thank everyone involved in moving this exchange forward."

Erinn Pinkerton, BC Transit President and Chief Executive Officer

"The City of Abbotsford is grateful to the Government of Canada, Province of BC and BC Transit for investing in these needed transit support services in Abbotsford. As the cultural and economic Hub of the Fraser Valley, transit plays an essential role in ensuring residents and visitors in Abbotsford can get around our community. Not only will the new Montrose Transit Exchange have all the standard amenities like street lighting, benches, transit shelters, bike lockers and enhanced accessibility with wider sidewalks, it will also support the City's future transit network between Highstreet Shopping Centre and the University of the Fraser Valley, furthering connections throughout the community."

Ross Siemens, Mayor of the City of Abbotsford

The Government of Canada is investing $3,370,966 in this project, while the Government of British Columbia is investing $3,370,966 and BC Transit is contributing $1,685,482 .

is investing in this project, while the Government of is investing and BC Transit is contributing . The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the building, expansion, and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks.

Investments in public transit help Canadians get where they need to be, create new manufacturing and construction jobs, reduce pollution, and make life more affordable.

Including today's announcement, 54 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream have been funded in British Columbia , with a total federal contribution of more than $2.5 billion and a total provincial contribution of over $3.8 billion .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of over . The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $24.8 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

has invested over in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

