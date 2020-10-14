The Government of Ontario, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME), and BlackBerry Partner on Ontario's Economic Recovery

Ontario Made is a program managed by Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME), in partnership with the Government of Ontario

WATERLOO, Ontario, Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW/ -- The Government of Ontario, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME), and BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB;TSX: BB), today announced a partnership to accelerate Ontario's economic recovery, following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. BlackBerry will participate in the Ontario Made program, managed by CME, aimed at promoting locally made products. In collaboration with the Government of Ontario and CME, BlackBerry will also establish a technology working group to expand the program.

"I'm excited that BlackBerry, a global leader in state-of-the-art technology based right here in Ontario, is joining CME's Ontario Made program," said Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario. "I have to thank the wonderful team at BlackBerry for making important contributions to the development of the made-in-Ontario COVID Alert app and for continuing to support homegrown innovation that will set our province down the path to a strong economic recovery."

"We are thrilled to announce BlackBerry as the first partner of the Ontario Made program," said Dennis Darby, President & CEO, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters. "BlackBerry has been a key contributor to our economy for over thirty-six years. Buying locally-made products is critical to the continued well-being of our province and country and ensures we remain globally competitive."

"I am incredibly proud that the Government of Ontario, CME and BlackBerry are collaborating to advance the Ontario Made program," said John Chen, Executive Chairman & CEO, BlackBerry. "Ontario has been a great home to BlackBerry since 1984 and it is together that we have developed world leading technology and talent. We are extremely pleased to strengthen our investment in the province through the partnership we are announcing today."

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB;TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 175M cars on the road today. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

About Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME)

Since 1871, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters has been helping manufacturers grow at home and, compete around the world. Our focus is to ensure manufacturers are recognized as engines for growth in the economy, with Canada acknowledged as both a global leader and innovator in advanced manufacturing and a global leader in exporting. CME is a member-driven association that directly represents more than 2,500 leading companies who account for an estimated 82 per cent of manufacturing output and 90 per cent of Canada's exports.

