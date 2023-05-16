TOWN OF THREE RIVERS, PE, May 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and Scott Pearce, Acting President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), announced a federal investment of more than $95,000 to help two Prince Edward Island communities put in place innovative asset management strategies.

Asset management helps communities manage municipal infrastructure assets such as roads, arenas, bridges, drinking water and wastewater systems to ensure maximum performance and make better investment decisions. Asset management also helps reduce risks so municipalities can provide reliable and affordable services and a high quality of life to their residents.

This funding will help strengthen data-driven decision-making on key infrastructure and ensure long-term infrastructure performance.

The Town of Three Rivers receives $50,000 to continue its exiting asset management program, verify and add to the town's existing asset inventory, and implement a work order system to support the town's day-to-day operational needs as well as provide asset management training and awareness.





The City of Charlottetown receives $45,000 to use predictive modeling to help the municipality plan water main and wastewater network inspection and replacement programs and to optimize investments that will, in turn, help increase the overall service level.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is proud to help build strong, sustainable communities. The funding announced today will help Island communities develop the strategies and tools needed to better manage the vital infrastructure we rely on every day."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"From roads and bridges to buildings and wastewater systems, local governments own approximately 60% of the public infrastructure that supports our economy and our quality of life. That's why it is so crucial to support them in building and maintaining strong asset management through initiatives like the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' Municipal Asset Management Program. Funded by the Government of Canada, it helps communities in Prince Edward Island and across the country develop sound asset management practices and conduct data collection and analysis to improve their investment decisions."

Scott Pearce, Acting President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Quick facts

The funding announced today comes from the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP) – a $110-million program funded by the Government of Canada and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

program funded by the Government of and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities. The MAMP is designed to help Canadian municipalities strengthen infrastructure investment decisions based on reliable data and sound asset management practices.

The MAMP provides asset management training, funding and information sharing to enable municipalities to access the data needed to plan effectively.

Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada is investing over $180 billion over 12 years in public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities across Canada .

Associated links

Municipal Asset Management Program

Infrastructure in your Community

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

Investing in Canada plan project map

