The Government of Canada partners with Ontario communities to strengthen asset management

COUNTY OF NORFOLK, ON, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Jennifer O'Connell, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and Scott Pearce, Acting President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), announced a federal investment of more than $800,000 to help 18 Ontario communities put in place innovative asset management strategies.

Asset management helps communities manage municipal infrastructure assets such as roads, arenas, bridges, drinking water and wastewater systems to ensure maximum performance and make better investment decisions. Asset management also helps reduce risks so municipalities can provide reliable and affordable services and a high quality of life to their residents.

This funding will help strengthen data-driven decision-making on key infrastructure and ensure long-term infrastructure performance. Among the recipients:

The County of Norfolk receives $50,000 to assess the condition of the County's facilities' building components, including detailed information collection on each individual building component and their expected useful lives. The information gathered will be entered into the County's asset management software and will guide long-term asset management plans.

receives to assess the condition of the County's facilities' building components, including detailed information collection on each individual building component and their expected useful lives. The information gathered will be entered into the County's asset management software and will guide long-term asset management plans. The City of Toronto receives $50,000 to develop a Fine Art Asset Management best practice guide for the Toronto History Museums (THM) through a digital inventory of the City of Toronto's Fine Art Collection. This project will build best practices reference materials through capturing visual images and comprehensive records of the Fine Art Collection, standardizing asset information, risk assessment, evaluation and appraisal records, and database maintenance.

receives to develop a Fine Art Asset Management best practice guide for the Toronto History Museums (THM) through a digital inventory of the Fine Art Collection. This project will build best practices reference materials through capturing visual images and comprehensive records of the Fine Art Collection, standardizing asset information, risk assessment, evaluation and appraisal records, and database maintenance. The City of Niagara Falls receives $50,000 to undertake condition assessment activities at 22 of the City's stormwater management ponds and to use the results to build a multi-year operating and capital budget forecast. The planned work and schedule will allow the City to inform the budget and forecast and provide the City with a solid baseline to develop its asset management plan for its stormwater management assets.

Quotes

"The funding announced today will help strengthen asset management practices in 18 communities across Ontario. These investments will help these municipalities to plan their infrastructure needs based on strengthened and reliable data, and will help communities manage the infrastructure that residents rely on every day, creating strong communities today and for generations to come."

Jennifer O'Connell, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"From roads and bridges to buildings and wastewater systems, local governments own approximately 60% of the public infrastructure that supports our economy and our quality of life. That's why it is so crucial to support them in building and maintaining strong asset management through initiatives like the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' Municipal Asset Management Program. Funded by the Government of Canada, it helps communities in Ontario and across the country develop sound asset management practices and conduct data collection and analysis to improve their investment decisions."

Scott Pearce, Acting President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Quick facts

The funding announced today comes from the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP) – a $110-million program funded by the Government of Canada and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

program funded by the Government of and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities. The MAMP is designed to help Canadian municipalities strengthen infrastructure investment decisions based on reliable data and sound asset management practices.

The MAMP provides asset management training, funding and information sharing to enable municipalities to access the data needed to plan effectively.

Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada is investing over $180 billion over 12 years in public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities across Canada .

Further information on the eighteen municipally-led initiatives can be found in the backgrounder.

Municipal Asset Management Program

Infrastructure in your Community

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

Investing in Canada plan project map

