TOWN OF LASCIE, NL, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Churence Rogers, Member of Parliament for Bonavista—Burin—Trinity, and Scott Pearce, Acting President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), announced a federal investment of more than $580,000 to help 14 Newfoundland and Labrador communities put in place innovative asset management strategies.

Asset management helps communities manage municipal infrastructure assets such as roads, arenas, bridges, drinking water and wastewater systems to ensure maximum performance and make better investment decisions. Asset management also helps reduce risks so municipalities can provide reliable and affordable services and a high quality of life to their residents.

This funding will help strengthen data-driven decision-making on key infrastructure and ensure long-term infrastructure performance. Among the recipients:

The Town of LaScie receives $50,000 to create an asset register for fixed infrastructure assets utilizing a geographical information system, to prioritize its asset register in terms of consequence of failure and probability of failure, for capital and policy planning, and for a workshop for both Council and staff.



receives to create an asset register for fixed infrastructure assets utilizing a geographical information system, to prioritize its asset register in terms of consequence of failure and probability of failure, for capital and policy planning, and for a workshop for both Council and staff. The Municipality of Trinity Bay North receives $47,440 to compile a complete inventory of its major assets including linear assets, buildings and structures and fleet. Renewal and replacement projects will be prioritized through a risk assessment process involving Council and staff to support a preliminary capital program. Council and staff will also participate in a training session.





receives to compile a complete inventory of its major assets including linear assets, buildings and structures and fleet. Renewal and replacement projects will be prioritized through a risk assessment process involving Council and staff to support a preliminary capital program. Council and staff will also participate in a training session. The Town of Centreville -Wareham-Trinity receives $45,640 to develop an asset register for fixed infrastructure assets utilizing a geographical information system and associated database, to prioritize the asset register in terms of consequence of failure and probability of failure, to develop a capital plan and asset management policy document and for a workshop for both Council and staff.

Quotes

"Funding in infrastructure asset management projects help improve the quality of life in our communities here in Newfoundland and Labrador. With this investment, we are ensuring our communities such as the Town of LaScie, the Municipality of Trinity Bay North, and the Town of Centreville-Wareham-Trinity have the technology and resources they need to manage their assets more efficiently and build stronger communities."

Churence Rogers, Member of Parliament for Bonavista—Burin—Trinity, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"From roads and bridges to buildings and wastewater systems, local governments own approximately 60% of the public infrastructure that supports our economy and our quality of life. That's why it is so crucial to support them in building and maintaining strong asset management through initiatives like the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' Municipal Asset Management Program. Funded by the Government of Canada, it helps communities in Newfoundland and Labrador and across the country develop sound asset management practices and conduct data collection and analysis to improve their investment decisions."

Scott Pearce, Acting President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Quick facts

The funding announced today comes from the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP) – a $110-million program funded by the Government of Canada and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

program funded by the Government of and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities. The MAMP is designed to help Canadian municipalities strengthen infrastructure investment decisions based on reliable data and sound asset management practices.

The MAMP provides asset management training, funding and information sharing to enable municipalities to access the data needed to plan effectively.

Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada is investing over $180 billion over 12 years in public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities across Canada .





Further information on the fourteen municipally-led initiatives can be found in the backgrounder.

