TOWN OF SAINT ANDREWS, NB, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and Scott Pearce, Acting President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), announced a federal investment of more than $350,000 to help eight New Brunswick communities put in place innovative asset management strategies.

Asset management helps communities manage municipal infrastructure assets such as roads, arenas, bridges, drinking water and wastewater systems to ensure maximum performance and make better investment decisions. Asset management also helps reduce risks so municipalities can provide reliable and affordable services and a high quality of life to their residents.

This funding will help strengthen data-driven decision-making on key infrastructure and ensure long-term infrastructure performance. Among the recipients:

Building upon its first formal asset management plan funded by FCM, the Town of Saint Andrews receives $50,000 to improve the quality of its record data and condition assessment data by doing a condition assessment of the roads, trails, and wharf.





receives to improve the quality of its record data and condition assessment data by doing a condition assessment of the roads, trails, and wharf. The Village of Saint-Antoine receives $50,000 to improve and to continue developing its asset management plan. The Village will review its risk assessment to include the impact of climate change, will develop adaptation or mitigation measures for high-risk assets, and will perform lifecycle asset assessments to outline detailed asset investment requirements. The Village will also elaborate a strategy to manage financial shortcomings and will generate 5- and 10-year expenditure plans for priority assets and future projects.





receives to improve and to continue developing its asset management plan. The Village will review its risk assessment to include the impact of climate change, will develop adaptation or mitigation measures for high-risk assets, and will perform lifecycle asset assessments to outline detailed asset investment requirements. The Village will also elaborate a strategy to manage financial shortcomings and will generate 5- and 10-year expenditure plans for priority assets and future projects. The Village of New Maryland receives $50,000 to implement ArcGIS Online, receive training and develop mobile applications for collecting inventory and assess the condition of critical infrastructure. The Village will also create a condition assessment strategy and policy, and conduct stakeholder and community engagement.

Quotes

"Our government is working with local partners to implement the training and information gathering needed to manage assets more effectively, which helps build stronger communities. With these investments, municipalities will be better equipped to properly maintain the infrastructure that supports New Brunswickers in their daily activities."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"From roads and bridges to buildings and wastewater systems, local governments own approximately 60% of the public infrastructure that supports our economy and our quality of life. That's why it is so crucial to support them in building and maintaining strong asset management through initiatives like the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' Municipal Asset Management Program. Funded by the Government of Canada, it helps communities in New Brunswick and across the country develop sound asset management practices and conduct data collection and analysis to improve their investment decisions."

Scott Pearce, Acting President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Quick facts

The funding announced today comes from the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP) – a $110-million program funded by the Government of Canada and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

program funded by the Government of and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities. The MAMP is designed to help Canadian municipalities strengthen infrastructure investment decisions based on reliable data and sound asset management practices.

The MAMP provides asset management training, funding and information sharing to enable municipalities to access the data needed to plan effectively.

Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada is investing over $180 billion over 12 years in public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities across Canada .

Related products

Further information on the eight municipally-led initiatives can be found in the backgrounder.

Associated links

Municipal Asset Management Program

Infrastructure in your Community

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

Investing in Canada plan project map

Twitter: @INFC_eng

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: (media only), please contact: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; FCM Media Relations, 613-907-6395, [email protected]