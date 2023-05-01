PETERBOROUGH, ON, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Jennifer O'Connell, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and Jeff Leal, Mayor of the City of Peterborough, announced a federal investment of $390,000 to make improvements to Peterborough's Rotary Greenway Trail.

Through this funding, the City will add lighting and centre line pavement markings along a 1.35 kilometre stretch of trail, as well as install one set of traffic signals, stop bars at the 7 road crossings, 4 benches, 4 trail etiquette signs and a map. Once complete, travelling on the Trail will be easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable.

The investment announced today contributes to Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by supporting activities that will help expand networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Active transportation is an affordable and sustainable way to move through the community. It also provides spaces for exercise and recreational activities that help us get to know our city better. The Government of Canada's investment in the Rotary Greenway Trail will contribute to the development of Peterborough and make active transportation more enjoyable."

Jennifer O'Connell, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Rotary Greenway Trail is one of Peterborough's most popular trails, offering scenic views of Little Lake and Otonabee River and connecting some of Peterborough's premier parks, including Beavermead, Rogers Cove and Nicholls Oval. This investment by the Government of Canada will make the trail safer and easier for everyone, both for leisure activity and active transportation."

Jeff Leal, Mayor of the City of Peterborough

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $390,000 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the City of Peterborough is contributing $1.3 million .

is investing in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the is contributing . Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

The Active Transportation Fund will provide $400 million over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy.

over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of National Active Transportation Strategy. Municipal governments, local and regional governments such as service districts, and Indigenous organizations are eligible recipients. Provinces, territories, and not-for-profit organizations are also eligible in specific circumstances. While the first general application intake concluded on March 31, 2022 , applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients are accepted on an ongoing basis.

, applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients are accepted on an ongoing basis. The Active Transportation Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The Strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The Strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $24.8 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

Associated Links

Active Transportation Fund

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

