NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, ON, Aug. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Vance Badawey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre, Chris Bittle, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minster of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for St. Catharines, and April Jeffs, Chair of the Niagara Parks Commission, announced a federal investment of $50,000 to support a replacement strategy for nine sets of wooden staircases in Queenston Heights Park.

Hosting the Bruce Trail, Canada's oldest and longest marked footpath, Queenston Heights Park is a critical link to historic sites and other active transportation routes like the Niagara River Recreation Trail, Waterfront Trail, and Greater Niagara Circle Route.

This investment will enable the creation of a strategy to replace nine sets of stairs, including removing the old sets, designing new staircases and site remediation plans, and estimating costs. This planning work will be key to the successful replacement of the stairs.

The investment announced today contributes to Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by supporting the expansion of networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Queenston Heights Park is a great place to engage with nature, connect to the region's history and reach other parts of the community. By supporting a strategy to replace staircases in the park, we are ensuring the continued safety and enjoyment of residents and tourists for years to come. Building and upgrading active transportation infrastructure is how the Government of Canada is uplifting and connecting communities, step by step."

Vance Badawey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services and Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Investing in strategies that support the development of active transportation infrastructure paves the way to reduced carbon emissions, healthier communities and a more connected future. As we take new journeys on the trails and stairs in Queenston Heights Park, we are benefitting both our bodies and our planet."

Chris Bittle, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament for St. Catharines

"Nestled atop the Niagara Escarpment, Queenston Heights Park provides critical links to important cultural, heritage and environmental sites, as well as significant active transportation routes including the Bruce Trail, the Greenbelt Route, the Niagara River Recreation Trail, the Trans Canada Trail, Waterfront Trail and the Greater Niagara Circle Route. Replacing the aging wooden staircases with brand-new galvanized steel stairs with the help of the Government of Canada's Active Transportation Fund will enhance the experience of all guests to this important community park and key tourist and recreational destination."

April Jeffs, Chair of the Niagara Parks Commission

The Government of Canada is investing $50,000 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the Niagara Parks Commission is contributing $25,000 .

is investing in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the Niagara Parks Commission is contributing . Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

The Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy.

over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of National Active Transportation Strategy. Municipal governments, local and regional governments such as service districts, and Indigenous organizations are eligible recipients under the Active Transportation Fund. Provinces, territories, and not-for-profit organizations are also eligible in specific circumstances.

The Active Transportation Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in long-term, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in long-term, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $24.8 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

