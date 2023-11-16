SAINT JOHN, NB, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - A joint investment of more that $384,000 will support retrofits to the Carnegie Building in Saint John. Announced by MP Wayne Long and Mayor Donna Reardon, this project will greatly help to reduce the facility's carbon footprint.

This investment will help improve the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system as well as implement the most efficient LED lighting throughout Carnegie Building, creating important energy savings to a cultural landmark of the city. These improvements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 56.9% and greenhouse gas emissions by 43.8 tonnes annually.

This historic building, constructed in 1904, is home to the Saint John Arts Centre, an important gathering place for artists on the East Coast. Once the updates are completed, the community will be able to continue to enjoy this important cultural space with its new energy efficient and environmentally friendly features.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Carnegie Building plays a major role in the development of the arts and it plays a vital part in arts education and community outreach. Bringing this historic building to up-to-date energy efficiency standards will ensure the community can continue to benefit from all Carnegie Building has to offer in an environmentally respectful manner."

Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John–Rothesay, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Today's investment by the Government of Canada is a significant step forward for the Carnegie Building, home to the Saint John Arts Centre, and our community. With these HVAC and lighting upgrades, we are not only preserving a historic cultural landmark but also taking proactive measures to reduce our carbon footprint. This project will transform the Carnegie Building into an energy-efficient and environmentally friendly space, ensuring that future generations can continue to enjoy the rich cultural experiences it offers. I'd like to extend my gratitude to MP Wayne Long and the Government of Canada for their commitment to building resilient communities and improving the lives of Canadians."

Donna Reardon, Mayor of the City of Saint John

The Government of Canada is investing more than $278,000 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB) and the City of Saint John is contributing more than $105,000 .

is investing more than in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB) and the is contributing more than . The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and gather by cutting pollution, making life more affordable, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities. For more information, please visit the Infrastructure Canada website.

