The Government of Canada invests in crime prevention in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE, BC, Feb. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada and His Worship Simon Yu, Mayor of Prince George, announced a federal investment of more than $1.8 million to prevent gun crime and gang violence in Prince George.

This investment will help address the root causes of crime by supporting community-led projects for young people involved in gangs or at risk of joining them – helping them set themselves up for success in life.

Investing in crime prevention is part of the Government of Canada's plan to keep Canadians safe.

We are also securing our borders and fighting gun smuggling. To that end, we have invested nearly a half billion dollars and further strengthened our cooperation with the United States.

As well, we banned over 1,500 models of assault-style firearms and implemented a freeze on the sale, purchase and transfer of handguns.

The Government of Canada will continue to put in place robust measures to keep Canadians safe.

"Our government is committed to keeping Canadians safe. Investments in grassroots efforts are key to giving at-risk youth opportunities to chart a hopeful path in life. By bringing everyone around the table, we can create safer neighbourhoods and give every Canadian a chance at succeeding, in Prince George and across the country."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

"The Building Safer Communities Fund has allowed Prince George to create and implement the STRIVE program (Strength Through Resilience and Independence via Empowerment) in five of our local schools and an after-school program. This program, the first of its kind, is all about empowering our youth and providing them long term peer support. We were the first community to have this program running and we are seeing firsthand the benefits of it. The program provides structure and support, education, mentorship, and opportunities for at-risk youth in our community to grow and advance throughout their school years and beyond."

- Simon Yu, Mayor of Prince George

The Government of Canada's investment comes from the Building Safer Communities Fund (BSCF). Public Safety Canada is finalizing agreements with municipalities and communities that have been identified through evidence-based criteria and meet the program requirements.

investment comes from the Building Safer Communities Fund (BSCF). Public Safety Canada is finalizing agreements with municipalities and communities that have been identified through evidence-based criteria and meet the program requirements. The BSCF builds on the success of the Initiative to Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence – a five-year, $356.1 million investment announced in 2018. This includes the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund, which brings together federal, provincial and territorial supports to tackle the increase in gun-related violence and gang activity in Canada , with over $214 million in funding provided to provinces and territories over five years.

investment announced in 2018. This includes the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund, which brings together federal, provincial and territorial supports to tackle the increase in gun-related violence and gang activity in , with over in funding provided to provinces and territories over five years. In 2023, the Government of Canada announced an extension and expansion of the program, with $390 million over five years through the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund to provinces and territories for a variety of initiatives, including support for law enforcement and prevention programs.

