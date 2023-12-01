EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, and His Worship Amarjeet Sohi, Mayor of Edmonton, announced a federal investment of more than $4.2 million to prevent gun crime and gang violence in Edmonton.

This investment will help address the root causes of crime by supporting community-led projects for young people involved in gangs or at risk of joining them – helping them set themselves up for success in life.

Investing in crime prevention is part of the Government of Canada's plan to keep Canadians safe.

We are also securing our borders and fighting gun smuggling. To that end, we have invested nearly a half billion dollars and further strengthened our cooperation with the United States.

As well, we banned over 1,500 models of assault-style firearms and implemented a freeze on the sale, purchase and transfer of handguns.

The Government of Canada will continue to put in place robust measures to keep Canadians safe.

Quotes

"Our number one priority is keeping Canadians safe. Investments in grassroots efforts in Edmonton are helping at-risk youth chart a hopeful path in life."

- The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

"Crime prevention and intervention initiatives are critical to creating pathways away from violence for young Edmontonians. I am glad to see the federal government provide needed funding to build on the good work already being done in our community and complement the City of Edmonton's Community Safety and Well-Being Strategy. This funding will make a meaningful impact on community safety and the lives of youth across our city."

- His Worship Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, City of Edmonton

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada's investment comes from the Building Safer Communities Fund (BSCF).

investment comes from the Building Safer Communities Fund (BSCF). The BSCF builds on the success of the Initiative to Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence – a five-year, $356.1 million investment announced in 2018. This includes the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund, which brings together federal, provincial and territorial supports to tackle the increase in gun-related violence and gang activity in Canada , with over $214 million in funding provided to provinces and territories over five years.

investment announced in 2018. This includes the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund, which brings together federal, provincial and territorial supports to tackle the increase in gun-related violence and gang activity in , with over in funding provided to provinces and territories over five years. In 2023, the Government of Canada announced an extension and expansion of the program, with $390 million over five years through the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund to provinces and territories for a variety of initiatives, including support for law enforcement and prevention programs. Public Safety Canada is finalizing agreements with municipalities and communities that have been identified through evidence-based criteria and meet the program requirements.

