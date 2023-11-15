HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - A project to support Nova Scotia reach its active transportation infrastructure goals is moving ahead thanks to an investment of $50,000 from the Government of Canada. Announced by Member of Parliament Lena Metlege Diab, this project will support the province of Nova Scotia in achieving its active transportation infrastructure target.

The Ecology Action Centre's project will consist of three initiatives. The Centre will work with communities in Nova Scotia to identify barriers and next steps for developing active transportation plans as well as to identify projects that can begin development. The project will also improve public knowledge of planning processes through the creation of educational materials for public engagement and monitor progress toward achieving the province's active transportation goals through updates to its web app that provides active transportation planning across the province at-a-glance.

These investments are part of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, which aims to create and improve pathways, bike lanes, and pedestrian bridges all over the country. It's a big step towards healthier living and creating tight-knit communities, making a better-connected Canada for us all.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is proud to support this active transportation initiative which will ensure Nova Scotia meets its active transportation goals. When we support active transportation initiatives, we're empowering Canadians to shift away from using their cars to navigate their communities. This results in a reduction of our greenhouse gas emissions and increases opportunities for movement in our everyday lives, resulting in stronger and healthier communities across Canada."

Lena Metlege Diab, Member of Parliament for Halifax West, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Working closely with municipalities and band councils to identify core projects that meet community needs is a critical part of achieving our active transportation infrastructure goals. We are excited about the role of smaller towns and rural communities in supporting the province of Nova Scotia in achieving its target to complete core active transportation networks that are accessible for all ages and all abilities in 65 per cent of the province's communities by 2030."

Ben Hammer, Transportation Officer for the Ecology Action Centre

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $50,000 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF).

is investing in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF). Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

The Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy.

over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of National Active Transportation Strategy. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. The Active Transportation Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in long-term, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in long-term, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has announced an unprecedented investment of over $30 billion in thousands of transit projects in communities from coast to coast to coast.

has announced an unprecedented investment of over in thousands of transit projects in communities from coast to coast to coast. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities

Associated Links

Active Transportation Fund

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Nova Scotia

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-ns-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]