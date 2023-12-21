WHITEHORSE, YT, Dec. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls highlighted the underlying systemic causes of ongoing violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. The COVID-19 pandemic also created unprecedented challenges for victims and survivors seeking help and the frontline organizations that support them.

Today, Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced over $900,000 for two community organizations in Yukon:

Liard Aboriginal Women's Society (LAWS) is receiving over $400,000 for their Intergenerational Equality Planning project.

is receiving over for their project. Whitehorse Aboriginal Women's Circle is receiving $500,000 for their Increasing the Capacity of Whitehorse Aboriginal Women's Circle project.

Increasing the capacity of Indigenous women's and 2SLGBTQQIA+ organizations will enable them to address the root causes of gender-based violence and ensure that Indigenous women and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people, and their communities, can prosper now and in the future.

This announcement builds on the bilateral agreement between the Government of Canada and Yukon announced in October 2023 that supports the implementation of the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence. This funding is also aligned with Pillar 4 of the National Action Plan, which focused on implementing Indigenous-led approaches.

In November 2022, the Federal, Provincial, and Territorial Forum of Ministers Responsible for the Status of Women launched the 10-year National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence. The Plan is a strategic framework for addressing gender-based violence. It includes five pillars: support for victims, survivors, and their families; prevention; a responsive justice system; implementing Indigenous-led approaches; and social infrastructure and enabling environment.

"Community organizations are at the heart of systemic change and supporting their life-saving work remains a top priority for the Government of Canada. The funding announced today will help these organizations chart a path towards building safer communities across the Yukon for Indigenous women and girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people."

Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

This funding is part of the approximately $601 .3 million that the Government of Canada committed through Budget 2021 to increase efforts to end gender-based violence.

.3 million that the Government of committed through Budget 2021 to increase efforts to end gender-based violence. This announcement builds on previous Women and Gender Equality Canada funding of over $13 million for more than 100 commemoration projects to help honour the lives and legacies of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

for more than 100 commemoration projects to help honour the lives and legacies of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. This funding is a key initiative of the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People. The funding is also a significant contribution to Implementing Indigenous-led approaches, Pillar 4 of the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence.

The Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People is the Government of Canada's contribution to the 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan: Ending Violence Against Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People. It outlines the Government of Canada's efforts, now and in the future, to end the GBV and systemic racism responsible for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

contribution to the 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan: Ending Violence Against Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People. It outlines the Government of efforts, now and in the future, to end the GBV and systemic racism responsible for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. Building on these investments, Budget 2022 committed $539.3 million over five years to support provinces and territories in their efforts to implement the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence.

over five years to support provinces and territories in their efforts to implement the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence. Although roughly 5% of the female population in Canada identified as Indigenous, 21% of all gender-related homicides between 2011 and 2021 involved Indigenous women and girls.

