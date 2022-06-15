COATICOOK, QC, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ -The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Member of Parliament for Compton-Stanstead, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and Geneviève Hébert, Member of the National Assembly for Saint-François, on behalf of Nathalie Roy, Minister of Culture and Communications, are pleased to announce $3,617,400 in funding to renovate Coaticook's Pavillon des arts et de la culture.

Work will be done on both the exterior and interior of the building. The exterior work includes repairing the bell tower, replacing the main entrance door, and improving roof ventilation and drainage. Inside, in addition to building a vestibule and recovering the floors, the piping, washroom facilities, lighting, control room, ventilation and heating systems will be replaced. While providing improved comfort and safety for visitors, the investment will ensure the continued viability of this heritage building, which previously housed the Sisco Memorial Church, built in 1923.

The Government of Canada is investing $1,808,700 in this project under the Community, Cultural and Recreational Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). The Government of Quebec is also investing $1,808,700, through its Programme Aide au développement des infrastructures culturelles (PADIC). The municipality of Coaticook is contributing more than $1,664,600 to the project.

"The renovation project of the Pavillon des Arts et de la Culture de Coaticook will allow artists from here and elsewhere to have access to modern and efficient facilities, to ensure the accessibility and comfort of spectators while contributing to the cultural development of the region."

"Investing in our infrastructure is not just about putting money into brick and mortar. It's about investing in the daily lives of our residents. It's also about giving even more people in our communities places to gather, express themselves, move around and enjoy enriching experiences or simply be able to count on safe infrastructure. We continue to deliver for Quebecers through investments that will make a real difference in their daily lives!"

"This is excellent news. This project addresses the region's need for high-quality cultural infrastructure. Culture is a priority for our government, and this investment of more than $3.6 million is further proof. The major renovations demonstrate our desire to contribute directly to the cultural life and to the gatherings between artists and visitors of all ages. As a result, residents will be able to make use of these facilities for many years to come."

"These new investments will help Quebecers preserve a place that is key to the cultural life of this beautiful region. Through this assistance, the Government of Quebec is helping to improve cultural venues that promote innovation and artistic creation. I would like to commend Geneviève Hébert, Member for Saint-François, for her efforts on this project, which perfectly embodies our vision of making culture ever more accessible."

"This investment by the federal and provincial governments is great news for our municipality. A major renovation of the Pavillon des arts et de la culture is something people have wanted for years. This project will help preserve this meeting place and creative space, which is so precious to our residents."

Through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government is investing more than $7.5 billion in Quebec between 2018 and 2028 in community, cultural and recreational infrastructure projects, green infrastructure, public transit, and infrastructure in rural and northern communities.

Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government is investing more than in between 2018 and 2028 in community, cultural and recreational infrastructure projects, green infrastructure, public transit, and infrastructure in rural and northern communities. The Government of Quebec's Programme Aide au développement des infrastructures culturelles (PADIC) comes under the ICIP and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement.

Programme Aide au développement des infrastructures culturelles (PADIC) comes under the ICIP and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement. Quebec's Ministère de la Culture et des Communications is implementing the cultural infrastructure sub-stream of the ICIP, which has an envelope of $100 million : $50 million from the federal government and $50 million from Quebec , for improving the quality and accessibility of the province's cultural infrastructure.

