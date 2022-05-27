The Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec Announce over $2,6 Million for the Marie-Victorin Library in L'Ancienne-Lorette

L'ANCIENNE-LORETTE, QC, May 27, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and Éric Caire, Minister of Cybersecurity and Digital Technology and Minister Responsible for Access to Information and the Protection of Personal Information and Member of the National Assembly for La Peltrie, are pleased to announce funding of $2,648,100 for the Marie-Victorin library in L'Ancienne-Lorette.

The project will renovate and modernize the building in which the library is currently located. The two floors will be redeveloped to create workspaces and programming areas as well as a space suitable for exhibitions. Users will benefit from an infrastructure adapted to their needs and to new technologies.

For this project, the Government of Canada is investing $1,324,050 through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). The Government of Quebec is also investing $1,324,050 through its programme Aide au développement des infrastructures culturelles (PADIC). The municipality of L'Ancienne-Lorette is contributing $1,134,900 to the project.

Quotes

"Investing in our infrastructure is not just about putting money into brick and mortar. It's about investing in the daily lives of our residents. It's also about giving even more people in our communities places to gather, express themselves, move around and enjoy enriching experiences or simply be able to count on safe infrastructure. We continue to deliver for Quebecers through investments that will make a real difference in their daily lives!"

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"These new investments will allow Quebecers to benefit from a library adapted to today's needs and realities. I would like to acknowledge the work of the Member of the National Assembly for La Peltrie, Éric Caire, in the implementation of this project that so perfectly embodies the vision of our government, which is to make culture more readily accessible."

Nathalie Roy, Minister of Culture and Communications

"This is excellent news that meets the region's need for modern, high-quality cultural infrastructure. This investment of more than $1.3 million from the Government of Quebec for the renovation of the municipal library will directly contribute to improving the quality of life of families in L'Ancienne-Lorette. I know that residents of all ages will want to take advantage of these new facilities and descend upon them in large crowds.

Éric Caire, Minister of Cybersecurity and Digital Technology and Minister Responsible for Access to Information and the Protection of Personal Information and Member of the National Assembly for La Peltrie

"These major renovations will give a new lease on life to this cultural, recreational, and learning facility that has been at the heart of our community since 1992. On behalf of the people of Loretto, I would like to thank the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec for their substantial financial support, which will allow the Marie-Victorin Library to meet the current and future needs of young and old alike."

Gaétan Pageau, Mayor of L'Ancienne-Lorette

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government is plans to invest more than $7.5 billion in Quebec between 2018 and 2028 for projects focusing on community, cultural and recreational infrastructure; green infrastructure; public transit; and infrastructure in rural and northern communities.

Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government is plans to invest more than in between 2018 and 2028 for projects focusing on community, cultural and recreational infrastructure; green infrastructure; public transit; and infrastructure in rural and northern communities. The Government of Quebec's Programme Aide au développement des infrastructures culturelles (PADIC) comes under the ICIP and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA).

Programme Aide au développement des infrastructures culturelles (PADIC) comes under the ICIP and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA). Quebec's Ministère de la Culture et des Communications is implementing the cultural infrastructure sub-stream of the ICIP, which has an envelope of $100 million : $50 million from the federal government and $50 million from Quebec , for improving the quality and accessibility of the province's cultural infrastructure.

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

Federal investments in Quebec infrastructure projects

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

Cultural Infrastructure Development Assistance Program (French only)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Website: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Media contacts: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected] ; Maxime Roy, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Culture and Communications, 581-989-6037; Media relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Media relations team, Ministère de la Culture et des Communications, [email protected]mcc.gouv.qc, 418-380-2388