BAIE-COMEAU, QC, May 30, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Minister responsible for the Côte-Nord Region, on behalf of Nathalie Roy, Minister of Culture and Communications, are pleased to announce funding of $2,286,790 for the Alice-Lane library in Baie-Comeau.

The project involves repair work to ensure the integrity and sustainability of the building, including the renovation of the roof and windows. Interior work will improve ventilation and lighting. Once completed, the project will provide users with a durable, quality space to benefit from the services offered by the library.

For this project, the Government of Canada is investing $1,143,395 through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). The Government of Quebec is also investing $1,143,395 through its programme Aide au développement des infrastructures culturelles (PADIC). The municipality of Baie-Comeau is contributing $980,053 to the project.

Quotes

"Investing in our infrastructure is not just about putting money into brick and mortar. It's about investing in the daily lives of our residents. It's also about giving even more people in our communities places to gather, express themselves, move around and enjoy enriching experiences or simply be able to count on safe infrastructure. We continue to deliver for Quebecers through investments that will make a real difference in their daily lives!"

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"These new investments will allow Quebecers to use a library adapted to today's needs and realities. This project perfectly embodies the vision of our government, which is working to make culture more accessible and bring it closer to people in all regions of Quebec."

Nathalie Roy, Minister of Culture and Communications

"This is excellent news that meets the region's need for modern, high-quality cultural infrastructure. This investment of over $1,1 million from the Government of Quebec for the renovation of the municipal library in Baie-Comeau directly contributes to improving the quality of life of families in the region. I know that citizens of all ages will want to come visit and enjoy the new facilities."

Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Minister responsible for the Côte-Nord Region

"The City of Baie-Comeau is committed to providing all residents with a living environment that helps the development of its community. It has been proven that encouraging young people to read leads them to more easily learn French. Thanks to these investments, we are very happy that people of all ages will continue to have access to educational and cultural tools."

Yves Montigny, Mayor of Baie-Comeau

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government is plans to invest more than $7.5 billion in Quebec between 2018 and 2028 for projects focusing on community, cultural and recreational infrastructure; green infrastructure; public transit; and infrastructure in rural and northern communities.

Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government is plans to invest more than in between 2018 and 2028 for projects focusing on community, cultural and recreational infrastructure; green infrastructure; public transit; and infrastructure in rural and northern communities. The Government of Quebec's Programme Aide au développement des infrastructures culturelles (PADIC) comes under the ICIP and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA).

Programme Aide au développement des infrastructures culturelles (PADIC) comes under the ICIP and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA). Quebec's Ministère de la Culture et des Communications is implementing the cultural infrastructure sub-stream of the ICIP, which has an envelope of $100 million : $50 million from the federal government and $50 million from Quebec , for improving the quality and accessibility of the province's cultural infrastructure.

