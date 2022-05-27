COTEAU-DU-LAC, QC, May 27, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and Marilyne Picard, Member of the National Assembly for Soulanges, on behalf of Nathalie Roy, Minister of Culture and Communications, are pleased to announce funding of $1,956,500 for the Coteau-du-Lac municipal library.

The project will build a new modern infrastructure to house the municipal library in response to the needs of a growing population. The work also involves creating comfortable spaces to offer quality services to an even greater number of users.

For this project, the Government of Canada is investing $928,250 through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). The Government of Quebec is also investing $928,250 through its programme Aide au développement des infrastructures culturelles (PADIC). The municipality of Coteau-du-Lac is contributing $4,1 million to the project.

Quotes

"Investing in our infrastructure is not just about putting money into brick and mortar. It's about investing in the daily lives of our residents. It's also about giving even more people in our communities places to gather, express themselves, move around and enjoy enriching experiences or simply be able to count on safe infrastructure. We continue to deliver for Quebecers through investments that will make a real difference in their daily lives!"

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"These new investments will allow Quebecers to use a library adapted to today's needs and realities. This project perfectly embodies the vision of our government, which is working to make culture more accessible and bring it closer to people in all regions of Quebec."

Nathalie Roy, Minister of Culture and Communications

"This is excellent news that meets the region's need for modern, high-quality cultural infrastructure. This investment of nearly $1 million from the Government of Quebec for a brand new municipal library in Coteau-du-Lac directly contributes to improving the quality of life of families in the region. I know that citizens of all ages will want to come visit and enjoy the new facilities."

Marilyne Picard, Member of the National Assembly for Soulanges

"We receive this announcement with great enthusiasm. This funding is an essential springboard for the construction of a new library in our village core. The next steps will be to finalize the financial package in a responsible manner, obtain all authorizations, and confirm its location. The objective is to quadruple the size of the current building to reach the baseline size typically suggested to serve the needs of the current and future population. A modern library is an important cultural asset for our entire community. Such a project can truly become an engine of revitalization and a place to connect not only with culture, but also with community, for richer social and recreational lives."

Andrée Brosseau, Mayor of Coteau-du-Lac

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government is plans to invest more than $7.5 billion in Quebec between 2018 and 2028 for projects focusing on community, cultural and recreational infrastructure; green infrastructure; public transit; and infrastructure in rural and northern communities.

Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government is plans to invest more than in between 2018 and 2028 for projects focusing on community, cultural and recreational infrastructure; green infrastructure; public transit; and infrastructure in rural and northern communities. The Government of Quebec's Programme Aide au développement des infrastructures culturelles (PADIC) comes under the ICIP and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA).

Programme Aide au développement des infrastructures culturelles (PADIC) comes under the ICIP and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA). Quebec's Ministère de la Culture et des Communications is implementing the cultural infrastructure sub-stream of the ICIP, which has an envelope of $100 million : $50 million from the federal government and $50 million from Quebec , for improving the quality and accessibility of the province's cultural infrastructure.

