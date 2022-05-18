MONT-LAURIER, QC, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Stéphane Lauzon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Argenteuil—La Petite-Nation, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and Chantal Jeannotte, Temporary Chair and Member of the National Assembly for Labelle, are pleased to announce financial assistance of $2,375,100 for the Mont-Laurier municipal library.

The project involves the construction of a new two-story building to house the municipal library. It will provide bright, user-friendly multi–purpose spaces for digital creation, collaborative work and more. The work will also include the construction of a parking lot and installation of an elevator, which will facilitate access to the library.

For this project, the Government of Canada is investing $1,187,550 through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). The Government of Quebec is also investing $1,187,550 through its programme Aide au développement des infrastructures culturelles (PADIC).

Quotes

"Investing in our infrastructure is not just about putting money into brick and mortar. It's about investing in the daily lives of our residents. It's also about giving even more people in our communities places to gather, express themselves, move around and enjoy enriching experiences or simply be able to count on safe infrastructure. We continue to deliver for Quebecers through investments that will make a real difference in their daily lives!"

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The citizens of Mont-Laurier have a lot to celebrate! With the construction of a brand new municipal library, residents of all ages will be able to expand their knowledge and make some great discoveries. This state-of-the-art infrastructure will house new spaces for digital creation and collaborative work, and it will be easily accessible for everyone."

Stéphane Lauzon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Argenteuil—La Petite-Nation

"This is excellent news that meets the region's need for modern, high-quality cultural infrastructure. This investment of more than $1.1 million for a brand new municipal library in Mont–Laurier directly contributes to improving the quality of life of families in the region. I know that citizens of all ages will want to come visit and enjoy the new facilities."

Chantal Jeannotte, Temporary Chair and Member of the National Assembly for Labelle

"These new investments will allow Quebecers to use a library adapted to today's needs and realities. This project perfectly embodies the vision of our government, which is working to make culture more accessible and bring it closer to people in all regions of Quebec."

Nathalie Roy, Minister of Culture and Communications

"This investment from the Government of Quebec and the Government of Canada is excellent news for the municipality of Mont-Laurier. The construction of our library, which we've been hoping to realize for several years, will meet a need expressed by our citizens. I am delighted that, once the construction is complete, our families, students and seniors will definitely enjoy a richer experience."

Daniel Bourdon, Mayor of Mont-Laurier

Quick Facts

Through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government is plans to invest more than $7.5 billion in Quebec between 2018 and 2028 for projects focusing on community, cultural and recreational infrastructure; green infrastructure; public transit; and infrastructure in rural and northern communities.

Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government is plans to invest more than in between 2018 and 2028 for projects focusing on community, cultural and recreational infrastructure; green infrastructure; public transit; and infrastructure in rural and northern communities. The Government of Quebec's Programme Aide au développement des infrastructures culturelles (PADIC) comes under the ICIP and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement.

Programme Aide au développement des infrastructures culturelles (PADIC) comes under the ICIP and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement. Quebec's Ministère de la Culture et des Communications is implementing the cultural infrastructure sub-stream of the ICIP, which has an envelope of $100 million : $50 million from the federal government and $50 million from Quebec , for improving the quality and accessibility of the province's cultural infrastructure.

Ministère de la Culture et des Communications is implementing the cultural infrastructure sub-stream of the ICIP, which has an envelope of : from the federal government and from , for improving the quality and accessibility of the province's cultural infrastructure. The municipality of Mont-Laurier is also contributing $1,017,900 to the project.

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

