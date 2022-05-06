SAINT-FERRÉOL-LES-NEIGES, QC, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, on behalf of the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, and the Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Higher Education and Member of the National Assembly for Charlevoix-Côte-de-Beaupré, Ms. Émilie Foster, on behalf of the Minister of Culture and Communications, Ms. Nathalie Roy, are pleased to announce $871,500 in funding for the renovation and redevelopment of the Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges Aux Sources municipal library.

The project will refurbish and retrofit the building in order to triple the surface area of the library. Planned work includes interior redevelopment as well as the refurbishing of the roof and part of the exterior siding, the addition of a new entrance, including a marquee, and the replacement of windows. Users will benefit from a larger collection of books, and new spaces for programming, exhibits, and the promotion of cultural heritage. The library's modernization will add to the vitality of the community.

For this project, the Government of Canada is investing $435,750 through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). The Government of Quebec is also investing $435,750 through its Cultural Infrastructure Development Assistance Program (PADIC). Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges will contribute $373,500 to the project.

Quotes

"Investing in our infrastructure is not just about putting money into brick and mortar. It's about investing in the daily lives of our residents. It's also about giving even more people in our communities places to gather, express themselves, move around and benefit from rich experiences or simply safe infrastructure on which they can rely. We continue to deliver for Quebecers through investments that will make a real difference in their daily lives!"

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"This is excellent news that meets the local need for modern and high quality cultural infrastructure. This investment of more than $400,000 is a direct contribution to the improvement of the quality of life for families in Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges. I am certain that citizens of all ages can benefit from these new upgrades."

Émilie Foster, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Higher Education and Member of the National Assembly for Charlevoix-Côte-de-Beaupré, on behalf of Nathalie Roy, Minister of Culture and Communications

"This investment from the federal and provincial levels of government is excellent news for the municipality of Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges. The expansion of our library, which we've been hoping to realize for several years, will meet our citizens' expressed needs. Once the construction is completed, I am delighted that our families, students and seniors will benefit from a richer experience."

Mélanie Royer-Couture, Mayor of Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges

Quick facts

Under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government plans to invest over $7.5 billion in Quebec between 2018 and 2028 for projects focused on community, cultural and recreational infrastructure, green infrastructure, public transit, and infrastructure in rural and northern communities.

Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government plans to invest over in between 2018 and 2028 for projects focused on community, cultural and recreational infrastructure, green infrastructure, public transit, and infrastructure in rural and northern communities. The Government of Quebec's Cultural Infrastructure Development Assistance Program (PADIC) comes under the ICIP and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement.

Cultural Infrastructure Development Assistance Program (PADIC) comes under the ICIP and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement. Quebec's Ministère de la Culture et des Communications is implementing the cultural infrastructure sub-stream of the ICIP, which has an envelope of $100 million : $50 million from the federal government and $50 million from Quebec , for improving the quality and accessibility of the province's cultural infrastructure.

Related links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

Federal investments in Quebec infrastructure projects

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

Cultural Infrastructure Development Assistance Program (PADIC)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Maxime Roy, Director of Communications, Minister of Culture and Communications, 581-989-6037; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll-free: 1-877-250-7154, Email address: [email protected]; Media Relations, Ministère de la Culture et des Communications, [email protected], 418-380-2388