OTTAWA, ON, June 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Chandra Arya, Member of Parliament for Nepean, and His Worship Mark Sutcliffe, Mayor of the City of Ottawa, announced a joint investment of $500,000 to support seven active transportation planning projects in Ottawa.

The City of Ottawa will assess the feasibility of various active transportation improvements, including new multi-use pathways and accessible crossings at several locations throughout the city, with the aim of making the network more accessible for residents and visitors. These projects will help the City of Ottawa promote healthy lifestyles and physical activity within the community by offering residents more convenient options to walk, bike and roll to their destinations safely.

Funding announced today contributes to Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by supporting activities that will help expand networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Investing in active transportation infrastructure provides more ways for residents to get around our city safely while maintaining a healthy lifestyle. These planning projects will set the stage for the future expansion of Ottawa's active transportation network, ensuring that we will continue to create sustainable and accessible communities for generations to come."

Chandra Arya, Member of Parliament for Nepean, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"As we look to the future, it's important that we keep making improvements to our active transportation infrastructure in communities both large and small. These planning projects will make it easier for the City of Ottawa to provide its residents safe, convenient, and affordable transportation options. Investments like these make our communities better places to live, work and play."

The Honorable David McGuinty, Member of Parliament for Ottawa South

"Opportunities to walk, run, bike, and roll are key parts to creating healthier, safer, and more environmentally sustainable communities. I'm thrilled to see federal government investments supporting important initiatives in the City of Ottawa to increase our active transportation network, creating more ways residents and visitors to our nation's capital can enjoy this beautiful city."

Yasir Naqvi, Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre

"I would like to recognize the Government of Canada's commitment to improve active transportation and accessibility in our communities. This will give the residents of Ottawa more enhanced options to get to their destinations safely – whether it be walking, cycling, or other means of mobility. This thoughtful and strategic city planning will not only benefit our present community but also ensures an active future for generations to come."

His Worship Mark Sutcliffe, Mayor of the City of Ottawa

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $350,000 in these seven planning projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the City of Ottawa is contributing $150,000 .

is investing in these seven planning projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the is contributing . Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

The Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy.

over five years to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of National Active Transportation Strategy. Municipal governments, local and regional governments such as service districts, and Indigenous organizations are eligible recipients. Provinces, territories, and not-for-profit organizations are also eligible in specific circumstances.

The Active Transportation Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $24.8 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

Associated Links

Active Transportation Fund

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: (media only), please contact: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations, City of Ottawa, 613-580-2450, Email: [email protected]