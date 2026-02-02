THE GOODLIFE GROUP ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT FROM APOLLO FUNDS

Investment will provide increased capital to accelerate long-term strategy and growth

Founder David "Patch" Patchell-Evans will remain Chairman, and Jeff van Haeren to continue as President and CEO of the Company

LONDON, ON, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - The GoodLife Group ("Company"), Canada's leading fitness company, today announced that it has secured a strategic minority investment led by Apollo-managed funds and affiliates associated with its hybrid strategies to accelerate the Company's ambitious growth plans.

Founded in Canada and headquartered in London, Ontario, the GoodLife Group operates more than 400 conveniently-located clubs and serves 1.5 million members nationwide, making it one of the world's largest fitness companies. The investment by Apollo funds will provide capital to advance the Company's long-term strategy and enhance its leadership position in the fitness market, while continuing to improve member and employee experiences.

"People in Canada are focusing on their physical and mental well-being more than ever, and the GoodLife Group recognizes the important role that we play in helping them achieve their goals," said Jeff van Haeren, President and CEO, GoodLife Group. "This investment will bolster GoodLife as the leading fitness company in the country, and we could not ask for a better partner in Apollo. Our incredible leadership team and employees across all our brands are ready for growth and excited about the next phase of our company."

"The GoodLife Group is an iconic, market-leading fitness company with a clear purpose and a strong track record of helping people live healthier lives," said Apollo Managing Director Talaal Azeem. "Patch and his longstanding leadership team have built an exceptional business over decades, and we believe Apollo's flexible, partnership-driven capital can enable the Company to deliver on its long-term strategy and commitment to making a positive impact through fitness."

"From the very beginning, I've believed in fitness as a force for transforming lives -- and we see that vision realized every day in GoodLife Group gyms across Canada," said David "Patch" Patchell-Evans, Founder and Owner of the GoodLife Group. "The GoodLife Group creates positive social change by empowering individuals and communities to lead healthier, more active lives. Given its deep experience with founder-led companies, we believe this investment from the Apollo Funds will enable us to build on nearly 50 years of success and accelerate our next chapter of growth."

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

Guggenheim Securities acted as financial advisor to the GoodLife Group. Jefferies served as financial advisor to Apollo. McMillan LLP served as legal counsel to the GoodLife Group, while Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP and Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP acted as legal advisors to Apollo.

About The GoodLife Group

Founded in 1979, the GoodLife Group is a proudly Canadian private company owned by David "Patch" Patchell–Evans. For nearly five decades, the organization has been dedicated to helping people in Canada live fit and healthy lives. Today, the GoodLife Group is the largest fitness operator in Canada, with 13,000 employees, 1.5 million members, and over 400 locations. Its brands include GoodLife Fitness, Fit4Less, GYMVMT, Éconofitness, and canfitpro. The GoodLife Group is deeply committed to creating meaningful change in communities across the country. Through the GoodLife Kids Foundation and more than $50 million in charitable contributions, the organization is a global leader in corporate social responsibility--advancing autism support, medical research and care, and initiatives that inspire healthier futures for all.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of September 30, 2025, Apollo had approximately $908 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contacts

The GoodLife Group

John Gardiner

Executive Communications & Collaboration Manager

(647) 391-6839

[email protected]



Krista Maling

SVP, Organizational Development & Stakeholder Relations

(226) 374-5409

[email protected]



Apollo

Noah Gunn, Global Head of Investor Relations

(212) 822-0540

[email protected]



Joanna Rose

Global Head of Corporate Communications

(212) 822-0491

[email protected]

