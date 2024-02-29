THE GOOD SHROOM RECEIVES APPROVAL FOR ADDITIONAL LISTINGS IN QUEBEC, ALBERTA & PEI

MONTREAL, Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Good Shroom Co Inc. (TSXV: MUSH), an emerging Canadian cannabis company, is pleased to announce its expansion plans in Quebec, Alberta and Prince Edward Island.

The Company's diverse product portfolio comprises thirty products with approximately ten key products across four categories, which are integral to its success in Quebec. The Company recently submitted products for approval and received authorization for eight new additions, with four set to become key launches in April/May 2024 (late Q3 into Q4). Product submissions in Quebec occur bi-annually, usually in November and April.

Quebec's market represents over $600 million in annual revenue, supported by 98 retail stores, divided into two supply distribution tiers. The first tier, known as the nursery, accounts for approximately 25% of stores spread across the province. Typically, products undergo a six-month evaluation period in the nursery before transitioning to the second tier, the full planogram, encompassing 100% of stores. New product launches coincide with these transitions, scheduled for April/May 2024 in this instance. Innovations often go directly into all stores. For example, all the Company's innovations, such as beef jerky, ramen noodles, Afghan-infused joints, and more, were introduced directly to the full planogram from day one.

At present, February 2024, the Company's key products in Quebec are distributed, and new products expected to launch, as follows:

Current Full Planogram (February 2024)

Afghan Gold hash and joints

Cherry Blossom and Sky Cuddler cannabis flower

and Sky Cuddler cannabis flower Ramen Noodles, Coated Peanuts, Pepperettes and Beef Jerky edibles.

Current Nursery (February 2024)

Diesel Haze and Alaskan Thunderfuck cannabis flower

CBD 50 capsules

Kenta-Kush infused joints

Upcoming Full Planogram ~ as of late April/May 2024 (Q3/Q4)

New key listing: Legendary Larry and Ice Cream infused joints as well as THC Cinnamon Apple Cider beverage mix.

Maintained key listings: Afghan Gold hash and joints, Sky Cuddler cannabis flower, Ramen Noodles, Coated Peanuts, Pepperettes and Beef Jerky.

Nursery to full planogram: Diesel Haze and Painted Lady cannabis flower.

Upcoming Nursery ~ as of late April/May 2024 (Q3/Q4)

Critical Kush cannabis flower

Lemon Skunk and Ghost Train Haze hash

La Jamaïcaine infused joints

The Company also received approval to list Justin Thunderclap cannabis flower in Alberta, further enhancing its presence in the province, and has received approval from Prince Edward Island to launch its infused Beef Jerky and Pepperettes in early summer 2024.

Eric Ronsse, CEO of The Good Shroom Co Inc., expressed, "We are pleased with the results of this product submission, and although sales are challenging to forecast, we anticipate a notable contribution to our expansion in late Q3 and throughout Q4 of this fiscal year. We are only two years into the cannabis market in Quebec, and we've only just scratched the surface of this over $600 million market. We continue to gain market share, and our brands now enjoy loyalty and recognition among consumers. This approval underscores our competence as a province supplier and our understanding of its consumers. In addition to sales in PEI, Alberta and Ontario, we expect to maintain our growth momentum bi-annually with each Quebec product submission."

