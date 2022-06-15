THE GOOD SHROOM CO TO DOUBLE ITS PRODUCT LISTINGS IN QUEBEC.

MONTREAL, June 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Good Shroom Co Inc. (the "Company" or "MUSH") (TSXV: MUSH), through its licensed subsidiary Teonan Biomedical Inc., operates Nordique Royale and Velada cannabis brands.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has expanded its contract with the Government of Quebec which has accepted more cannabis products to be sold in stores across the province beginning this September. Additionally it has also increased its product offering in Ontario beginning this October.

In line with its continued mission of cannabis product innovation the Company has doubled its current listing of products in Quebec with more traditional hash and hash infused products. The Quebec cannabis market is the largest in Canada estimated to be over $650 million in sales.

Since the product launch in Quebec less than six months ago, 6 out of its 9 products have become top sellers in their categories according to https://quebec.weedcrawler.ca/best_sellers. It also has a variety of great reviews from key opinion leaders in Quebec's hash consumer community (See the links below).

MUSH CEO Eric Ronsse stated: "We've created a brand that resonates with a specific demographic which creates loyalty to us and repeat business. The hash community in particular loves our products. Our brands are beginning to have recognition and that's what creates long term value."

