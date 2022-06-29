THE GOOD SHROOM CO RECORDS 6X GROWTH QUARTER OVER QUARTER

MONTREAL, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The Good Shroom Co Inc. (the "Company" or "MUSH") (TSXV: MUSH), discloses financial & operational information from Q3-2022.

Sales revenue was $419,397 for the quarter ended April 30, 2022 compared to $65,470 for the same quarter in the prior year which equates to 6.4 X growth.

The majority of this revenue was derived from its hash and cannabis tea's in Quebec and the rest from its functional mushroom beverages.

Gross profit margins were $93,877 compared to $7,067 in the same quarter last year.

Operating loss was of $229,994 compared to $2,521,727 in the same quarter last year.

MUSH, through its licensed subsidiary Teonan Biomedical Inc. (the "Subsidiary"), operates 2 cannabis brands; Nordique Royale™ and Velada™.

Highlights

In Quebec , according to https://quebec.weedcrawler.ca/best_sellers, 5/10 best selling infusions are by Velada™ products and one of the best selling hash products is by Nordique Royale™.

The Company is presently working towards listing some of its products in British Columbia, Nova Scotia and Alberta.

, and . The Company will be launching a variety of new products in Quebec this September.

MUSH also operates Teonan™ functional beverages sold across north America.

Teonan™ was accepted into the distribution networks of the two largest distributors in the USA , United Natural Foods and Kehe.

, United Natural Foods and Kehe. The Company will be submitting its products to a variety of key retailers during the course of 2022, including Wholefoods, Albertsons Safeway, Wegmans along with a large number of regional players across the USA .

. Its products are now for sale in all Central Market locations in the USA and a variety of independent retailers in the greater New York area.

About the Company

MUSH operates a portfolio of brands which include traditional cannabis and beverage products. It exists to promote the use of functional ingredients such as probiotics and functional mushrooms in consumer products. Its line of Teonan beverages are first a quality and tasty beverage but also contain a dose of functional mushrooms and probiotics.

We all have a daily routine; be it coffee, tea or another. Why not make that routine functional for body and mind by adding probiotics and mushrooms to it? Up to now no company has been able to maintain a familiar taste at a fair price while making them truly functional. The Good Shroom Co has bridged that gap and intends on making its brands household names for making it a part of its customers daily routine.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

