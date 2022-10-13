THE GOOD SHROOM CO DELIVERS AGAIN WITH ANOTHER SKU LAUNCHING TODAY EXPECTED TO GAIN MORE MARKET SHARE.

MONTREAL, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Good Shroom Co Inc. (the "Company" or "MUSH") through its subsidiary Teonan Biomedical Inc., operates Nordique Royale and is pleased to announce that it has begun selling Sage n' Sour cannabis flower in Quebec.

Sage n' Sour by Nordique Royale launches today. The Company received its first PO for this product for $19,032 and is expected to receive replenishment PO's every 1 to 2 weeks for this product in addition to its other products. This launch is occurring in approximately 30% of all stores for the first 6 months and is expected to move into all stores thereafter. The size of its PO's are also expected to increase concurrently at that time. The Company also has 5 other hash and cannabis flower products presently sold in Quebec and is launching several more in the coming months.

The cannabis flower segment of Quebec's cannabis industry is by far the largest representing approximately $450M in annual sales. There are only 2 other Sage n' Sour products in this market at present which sell an average of approximately 4,900 units monthly at an average price of $29.25 per unit. The company's Sage n' Sour will be sold at $25 per unit and is expected to gain a portion of its competitors business and bring over consumers of other cannabis strains who felt the price was restrictive.

MUSH CEO Mr. Eric Ronsse stated "By volume of sales Sage n' Sour cannabis flower is a popular strain with few competitors which is why we've decided to offer this product and I believe we'll compete well with current suppliers."

About the Company

MUSH operates a portfolio of brands which include traditional cannabis and beverage products. It exists to promote the use of functional ingredients such as probiotics and functional mushrooms in consumer products.

We all have a daily routine; be it coffee, tea or another. Why not make that routine functional for body and mind by adding probiotics and mushrooms to it? Up to now no company has been able to maintain a familiar taste at a fair price while making them truly functional. The Good Shroom Co has bridged that gap and intends on making its brands household names for making it a part of its customers daily routine.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Corporation with respect to future business activities and sales, including the anticipated orders to be placed by the SQDC. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Corporation's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected are the following: market acceptance of the Company's hash and other cannabis products, changes in the vendor's business or strategy, changes in our supplier's operations and pricing, expectations regarding competition and their pricing strategy; maintaining in good standing all necessary regulatory licenses and authorizations for its products; the benefits, safety, efficacy, dosing and social acceptance of cannabis related products and no material changes in the legal environment; changes in applicable laws and regulations compliance with extensive government regulation; operational risks related to and COVID-19 or other pandemic and supply chain disruptions and shortages. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

SOURCE The Good Shroom Co Inc.

For further information: Paradox Public Relations Inc., Jean-Francois Meilleur, [email protected], (514) 951-2730; The Good Shroom Co Inc., Eric Ronsse, President, tel: (514) 924-2574, [email protected] | websites: thegoodshroom.co, www.teonan.com, www.nordiqueroyale.ca