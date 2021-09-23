The Good Shroom Co Cannabis Beverages To Be Listed For Sale In Quebec Along With A New Line Of Hash Products

MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The Good Shroom Co Inc. (the "Company" or "TGSC") (TSXV: MUSH), is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary and licensed cannabis processor (operating as Seul CBD) has been approved by the Société Quebecoise du Cannabis ("SQDC") for listing of its Velada wellness beverage brand and Nordique Royale hash brand in the province of Quebec. The cannabis products are expected to become available for purchase prior to the end of the year.

TGSC's Nordique Royale hash brand was formulated following an analysis of Quebec's hash market to compete with the top selling products. The companies hash line will be offered at more competitive prices, same or higher cannabinoid content, maintained quality but made to resemble popular hash found on the black market. Comprised of 3 SKUs to begin, the company will offer Le Choix du Nord, an oil enriched dark glossy and malleable hash; Afghan Gold, a dark matte textured hash; and Équilibré, an extra malleable and light flavoured hash with a THC:CBD ratio of 1:1. The SQDC's hash sales in 2020 were estimated to be $85M over its online store and 65 retail outlets. It is expected that the quantity of SQDC stores in Quebec will reach 100 by the end of 2022.

Velada produces cannabis infused instant coffee and teas in a variety of different flavors such as café olé, matcha latte, golden milk latte, and hot chocolate. Velada café olé will be Canada's first cannabis infused coffee. Each flavor has two options, one containing CBD only and a second containing CDB and THC at a 2:1 ratio. In line with the company's core mission to make beverages functional, all products contain a mix of flavourless mushroom adaptogens for additional wellness benefits. All Velada beverages are vegan, gluten free, non-GMO, sugar free and are generally regarded by TGSC customers as exceptionally great tasting.

This is another milestone in a nationwide campaign to distribute cannabis branded products and hash across the entire country over the course of the next twelve months.

TGSC's mission is to build clean label brands that are synonymous with functionality, flavour and quality, rooted in a company recognized for having a socially responsible approach. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Teonan, it manufactures and sells functional beverages under its two brands: Teonan and Velada. Inspired by the relationships ancient cultures held with mushrooms and in line with growing consumer trends towards functional foods, Teonan created the instant beverage lines using a custom blend of organic mushroom extracts chosen for their known health benefits, all the while keeping the focus on developing delicious flavors." All of Teonan's instant beverage mixes are certified organic (Ecocert - USDA), vegan, dairy free, GMO free and gluten free. Teonan began direct to consumer sales of the Teonan beverages in North America, in December 2019, via its online stores.

