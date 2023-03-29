The Good Flour Corp. to Present at CHFA NOW Trade Show

VANCOUVER, BC, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ - The Good Flour Corp. (CSE: GFCO) (OTCQB: GFCOF) (FSE: 3KZ) ("GFCO") is pleased to announce that it will be showcasing its better for you gluten/allergen free flour and dry good blends at the CHFA NOW Trade Show: Western Canada's largest natural health and organics trade event. The CHFA NOW Conference and Trade Show will be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, BC, from March 30th to April 2nd, 2023.

"This is our second year attending the CHFA NOW as The Good Flour Co. and I am proud regarding the significant accomplishments we have made since last year," said Matthew Clayton, CEO of GFCO. "The show will give us a further opportunity to showcase our existing products, as well as roll out some of our newest creations such as Patty Cakes™, a potato protein pancake mix for kids."

Show attendees can visit the GFCO at Booths #233 and 235.

If you are interested in booking a meeting or interview with GFCO at CHFA NOW please reach out to: Ms. Molly Millar [email protected]

The Company has also granted a total of 2,000,000 restricted share units to an arm's length advisor that vest on the attainment of certain revenue and M&A based milestones. The advisor also received a grant of 200,000 stock options exercisable at $0.69 and expiring on March 28, 2028.

About The Good Flour Corp.

GFCO's mission is to provide chefs and individuals with the best blends to create recipes with its tried and true mixes, delivering consistent excellence every time. GFCO provides restaurants and grocery stores with better for you gluten and allergen free options: Fried Chicken Mix, All Purpose Baking Flour, Fish & Chip Batter, Tempura Batter Mix, Pizza & Pasta mix, Vanilla Cake Mix, Pancake & Waffle Mix, and pizza crusts. As well as the newly launched Patty Cakes™, a potato protein pancake mix for kids.

GFCO chooses high quality ingredients and blending them for taste and texture to give our customers gluten/allergen free options so they can enjoy life without giving up their favorite food and get back the good food they deserve.

For additional information on The Good Flour Corp. please refer to www.goodflour.co.

For further information: [email protected], 604-423-4400