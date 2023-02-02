The Good Flour Corp. New Product Developments Position it to Enter the USD 20.19 Billion Dollar Protein Supplements Market

Potato Protein can Induce Strong Muscle-Building Response

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The Good Flour Corp. (CSE: GFCO) (OTCQB: GFCOF) (FSE: 3KZ) ("GFCO") is pleased to highlight the market opportunity for its recently announced high protein pancake and waffle mix that is under development. GFCO is developing both an adult version and a version targeted towards children under the brand name "Patty Cakes™". According to Facts and Factors, the Global Protein Supplements Market size was worth USD 20.19 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 32.56 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 9.29% between 2022 and 2028.1

GFCO is developing these new products using potato protein. A new study suggests that potato protein consumption can strongly increase muscle protein synthesis rates at rest and during recovery from exercise. A recent study, published in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, shows that plant-derived proteins can induce strong muscle-building response. Potato protein ingestion has been shown to increase muscle protein synthesis rates at rest and during recovery from exercise in humans.2

The new high protein pancake and waffle mix from Good Flour has been formulated with the health and wellness space in mind, it will be followed by additional products under development for the same vertical market. Key benefits of protein are: protein helps you feel full longer, protein boosts metabolism and protein aids with muscle recovery and growth.

The newly formulated mixes remain true to Good Flour's core product philosophy, they are Gluten Free, High in Fiber, Low on Sugar, Ready to Use, and Very Tasty.

"Our protein enriched products can address new vertical markets for us both online and through the retail channel," stated Matthew Clayton, CEO of GFCO. "There are over 91,000 specialty health stores in the USA alone creating a significant opportunity for our growing distribution and product reach. I am very proud of our formulation team that continue to make our healthy products, even healthier. We look forward to expanding both our distribution and product line with a focus on the wellness market."

About The Good Flour Corp.

GFCO's mission is to provide a gluten-free, allergen free, hassle-free all-purpose baking flour blend that allows individuals with gluten and other food allergies to enjoy life without giving up their favorite foods or settling for low-quality alternatives. GFCO also provides gluten and allergen free fried chicken batter, fish & chip batter, pizza & pasta mix, tempura batter, pancake and waffle blend, cake mix and pizza crusts.

For additional information on The Good Flour Corp. please refer to www.goodflour.co.

