The Good Flour Corp. Appoints Presenture to Expand U.S. Foodservice Business

VANCOUVER, BC, July 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The Good Flour Corp. (CSE: GFCO) (OTCQB: GFCOF) (FSE: 3KZ) ("GFCO") is pleased to announce that it has retained Presenture, a leading national sales and marketing service provider located in Houston Texas. Presenture has over 20 clients for which it manages over $300 million in sales. This collaboration brings together the expertise and resources of both companies to further enhance GFCO's distribution network and drive its growth in the foodservice market.

Presenture has a proven track record of delivering exceptional results for its clients in the food industry. As a dynamic and innovative sales and marketing service provider, they possess an in-depth understanding of market trends, consumer preferences, and industry dynamics. With their extensive network of relationships and market insights, Presenture is well-equipped to support GFCO's in expanding its reach within foodservice for its portfolio of gluten and allergen free products.

CEO of Good Flour Corp., Hamid Salimian stated, "We are thrilled to join forces with Presenture as our United States sales and marketing service provider. Their deep industry knowledge, strong relationships, and proven success make them an ideal partner for us. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for the Company, and we are confident that together we will achieve growth in providing our products to new foodservice customers."

Presenture evolved from Maher Marketing Services, a Texas-based foodservice and retail brokerage company that was founded in 1988 by Michael O. Maher. In 1990, Maher Marketing Services began assisting small foodservice manufacturers by developing and maintaining headquarter supplier relationships with Sysco Corporation, the largest foodservice distributor in the nation. A marketing component was soon added to these services followed by strategic planning and positioning. In 2009, Maher Marketing Services was sold to Empire Marketing Strategies, the national Kroger broker in the United States. Prior to the sale, its Sysco book of business was spun-off, and Presenture was created.

After much success and realizing the significant voids food manufacturers face when attempting to take their products to market, Presenture was formed as a direct solution to this problem. Presenture's many years in the food arena have enabled them to become a resource for manufacturers seeking imaginative ways to pivot in their sales and marketing initiatives. Today, Presenture has 20 clients for which it manages over $300 million in sales. They have represented three of their clients continuously for over 30 years.

The Company also announces that Mr. Matthew Clayton has resigned as Chair and a Director of the Company. Mr. Clayton assisted the Company's CEO, Mr. Hamid Salimian, through a transition period and is moving on to focus fully on a full-time role outside of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Clayton for his leadership over the past three years and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

About The Good Flour Corp.

GFCO's mission is to provide chefs and individuals with the best blends to create recipes with its tried and true mixes, delivering consistent excellence every time. GFCO provides restaurants and grocery stores with better for you gluten and allergen free options: Fried Chicken Mix, All Purpose Baking Flour, Fish & Chip Batter, Tempura Batter Mix, Pizza & Pasta mix, Vanilla Cake Mix, Pancake & Waffle Mix, and pizza crusts. As well as the newly launched Patty Cakes™, a potato protein pancake mix for kids.

GFCO chooses high quality ingredients and blending them for taste and texture to give our customers gluten/allergen free options so they can enjoy life without giving up their favorite food and get back the good food they deserve.

For additional information on The Good Flour Corp. please refer to www.goodflour.co.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to GFCO that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to demand for GFCO's products, the details of products under development, the details and benefits of the relationship with Presenture and GFCO's future sales and business objectives.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the timely receipt of regulatory approvals; the ability to source ingredients; the ability to attract qualified management and staff; the ability to effectively expand manufacturing and production capacity; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's products; the ability to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key strategic restaurant and food service partners and GFCO will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability. While GFCO considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; risks associated with supply chain for machinery and equipment; litigation, availability of key product ingredients; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; failure to effectively expand production capacity; the ability to obtain retail partners to distribute Company's products; failure to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key restaurant and food service partners; changing consumer taste preferences; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the sufficiency of our cash to meet liquidity needs; failure to attract qualified management and staff, labour disputes; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of GFCO's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although GFCO has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, GFCO does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

SOURCE The Good Flour Corp.

For further information: Company Contact, [email protected], 604-423-4400