The Good Flour Corp. Announces Development of "Patty Cakes" Gluten- and Allergen-Free Protein Pancake Mix Designed for Children

Demand for Global Protein Supplements Market Size to Surpass USD 32.56 Billion by 2028

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - The Good Flour Corp. (CSE: GFCO) (OTCQB: GFCOF) (FSE: 3KZ) ("GFCO") is pleased to announce that it is developing its latest portfolio addition, a children's protein pancake and waffle mix called "Patty Cakes™." Patty Cakes™ is enriched with 23 grams of potato protein and 100% free of gluten and all top allergens, including dairy, nuts, egg, and soy. Patty Cakes has been meticulously formulated to appeal to health-conscious parents seeking alternative to traditional pancake mixes. According to Facts and Factors, the Global Protein Supplements Market size was worth USD 20.19 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 32.56 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 9.29% between 2022 and 2028.1

In preparation for the Patty Cakes™ launch in the coming months, GFCO is finalizing the ingredient structure and exploring moving the product throughout its existing retail and food service channels. GFCO has also applied for a trademark for Patty Cakes™ in Canada and the United States. The chefs at GFCO are also working on a line of frozen, ready-made waffles designed for parents and kids on the go. Meeting demand for reduced-sugar, gluten-free foods that provide an appropriate amount of protein for children, the Company feels Patty Cakes™ are ideal for school programs throughout North America looking to improve the quality of their nutritional offering to children.

GFCO seeks to be a solution to the growing health concern of food allergies that, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), affect an estimated 1 in 13 (~8%) of children in the United States today. Most serious allergic reactions stem from eight foods or food groups: milk, eggs, wheat, soy, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, and crustacean shellfish, none of which are found in Patty Cakes.

Patty Cakes™ have no sugar added, keeping within CDC recommendations to limit caloric intake from this source. Furthermore, research has determined that diets high in sugar have been linked to health problems, including obesity, heart disease, and memory function. Recent research suggests that sugar-sweetened products can have a negative effect on brain development as well.2

"As a parent myself, I saw the direct effects of allergies and food sensitivities in my own children and quickly learned that feeding a family a balanced diet low in processed sugar and high in protein with great taste and flavor was a formidable challenge," said Matthew Clayton, Chief Executive Officer of GFCO. "In today's fast-paced world, each stop at the fast-food shop is a poignant reminder of the tradeoff between convenience and health for developing children. At GFCO, we know it doesn't need to be that way anymore and are committed to offering better food providing a spectrum of nutritional value that kids and parents alike will love. We are excited to be developing this easy-to-use dry mix blend for meals or snacks at home and have started the process of developing our gluten-free protein waffle that is frozen and conveniently made in an everyday toaster."

About The Good Flour Corp.

GFCO's mission is to provide a gluten-free, allergen free, hassle-free all-purpose baking flour blend that allows individuals with gluten and other food allergies to enjoy life without giving up their favorite foods or settling for low-quality alternatives. GFCO also provides gluten and allergen free fried chicken batter, fish & chip batter, pizza & pasta mix, tempura batter, pancake and waffle blend, cake mix and pizza crusts.

For additional information on The Good Flour Corp. please refer to www.goodflour.co.

