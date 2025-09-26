Global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has been recognized by The Globe and Mail for its exceptional performance and commitment to delivering strategic and practical outcomes-driven research and advisory that empowers leaders across industries.

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group is honoured to announce that the firm has been named to The Globe and Mail's Report on Business 2025 ranking of the Top Growing Companies doing business in Canada. This recognition follows several years of exceptional achievements for Info-Tech.

The Globe and Mail Names Info-Tech Research Group a Top Growing Company for 2025 (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Now in its sixth year, The Globe and Mail's Top Growing Companies list highlights the boldest and most ambitious organizations doing business in the country. The ranking is based on verified three-year revenue growth and is designed to celebrate business achievement.

"Being named one of the Top Growing Companies is a reflection of the strength of our strategy, our people, and our relentless focus on delivering measurable value to our members," says Tom Zehren, Chief Executive Officer at Info-Tech Research Group. "As we continue to scale globally, this recognition acknowledges the results and impact we're delivering to leaders worldwide."

Since being founded in 1997, Info-Tech has maintained a strong growth trajectory, rapidly expanding its global presence in recent years. Under the leadership of Tom Zehren, who was appointed CEO in 2024, the firm has continued to scale its reach and impact, with new offices and a growing presence across North America, EMEA, and APAC, including Arlington, VA; Sydney, Australia; and most recently, Singapore.

Today, Info-Tech serves a rapidly growing member base of 30,000 leaders worldwide, delivering strategic and practical data-backed research and advisory services through its three divisions: Info-Tech Research Group (IT research and advisory), Vendor Services (software vendor marketing, buyer insights, and go-to-market support), and McLean & Company (HR research and workforce strategy).

Recent milestones contributing to Info-Tech's growth this year include:

The launch of the AI Marketplace and IT's Moment research center, as well as its industry-redefining IT Playbooks, which help business and IT leaders cut through hype, make informed decisions, implement emerging technologies, and build the strategies and workforces that thrive in volatile times.





The global expansion of the firm's flagship conference, Info-Tech LIVE, which is anchored in Las Vegas and has grown into an international series with new stops in Barcelona ( October 2025 ), Montreal ( November 2025 ), and Brisbane ( March 2026 ).





and has grown into an international series with new stops in ( ), ( ), and ( ). Significant investments in talent development, flexible workplace strategies, and global hiring, with a focus on high-impact roles in research, product, and member experience.





The introduction of IT Assistant, Info-Tech's proprietary AI-powered advisory tool designed to help IT leaders accelerate execution.





Expansion of the company's global office footprint into the APAC region, including a new office in Singapore and an extended presence in New Zealand and Sydney , supporting a rapidly growing international member base across North America , APAC, and EMEA.

The full list of 2025 winners, including editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine and online at the Report on Business Magazine.

Info-Tech Research Group is the world's fastest-growing research and advisory firm, delivering research-backed resources and strategic, practical, outcome-focused guidance on critical IT priorities, such as AI, operations strategy, cybersecurity, and professional development.

For more updates on Info-Tech's latest announcements, industry insights, and research publications, visit Info-Tech's newsroom. For more information about Info-Tech, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the world's leading research and advisory firm, proudly serving over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides industry-leading advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

