The Globe and Mail and The Narwhal win CJF Jackman Awards for Excellence in Journalism

"An excellently researched series," says Christopher Waddell, award jury chair and professor emeritus of the School of Journalism and Communication at Carleton University. "It clearly explains why Canada was not prepared for the pandemic after a decade of cutbacks to public health spending, including the 2019 decision to shut down Canada's Global Public Health Intelligence Network—the result of replacing scientists with bureaucrats as overseers of public health."

Named after CJF founder Eric Jackman, this annual award honours news organizations, large and small, that embody exemplary journalism and have a profound and positive impact on the communities they serve.

In the small-media category, The Narwhal, an online non-profit magazine based in Victoria, BC, won for its groundbreaking reporting based on freedom-of-information requests about the beleaguered Site C dam, the most expensive public project in BC's history.



The following previously announced winners were recognized at the annual event for the following awards:

The CJF Award for Climate Solutions Reporting, a new $10,000 award that celebrates a journalist or journalistic team whose work shines a spotlight on climate change and innovative solutions, went to the CBC Radio series What on Earth. With thanks to founding award sponsor Intact Insurance.



The CJF Black Journalism Fellowship Program, newly established to amplify Black voices, improve coverage of Black issues in the news and cultivate future Black media leaders, provides a unique opportunity for three early-career Black journalists to be hosted for six months at a newsroom with award partners CBC/Radio-Canada and CTV News. The inaugural recipients are:

CJF-CBC/Radio-Canada Black Journalism Fellowship - Tiffany Mboyo Mongu , a freelance associate producer with CBC Kitchener-Waterloo. With thanks to founding award sponsor lululemon.

CJF-CBC/Radio-Canada Black Women's Journalism Fellowship - Dannielle Piper , a Vancouver -based freelance journalist. With thanks to founding award sponsor Aritzia.

CJF-CTV News Black Journalism Fellowshi p - Josie Fom é , a Montreal -based freelance journalist and podcaster. With thanks to founding award sponsor BMO Financial Group.





, a -based freelance journalist and podcaster. With thanks to founding award sponsor BMO Financial Group. The CJF-Facebook Journalism Project Digital News Innovation Award, a new $10,000 award that celebrates initiatives by news organizations that advance the quality of digital journalism, went to Vancouver -based Indiegraf, a startup that empowers small digital news publishers to serve diverse and underserved communities, helping fill the gap left by the loss of local news media.



The CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowships, established to foster better comprehension of Indigenous issues, went to Riley Yesno , researcher, writer and PhD student at the University of Toronto, and Shayla Sayer-Brabant , a graduate of the First Nations University of Canada in Regina . CBC News will host them for one month at its Indigenous Centre in Winnipeg . With thanks to award sponsor Sobeys Inc. and individual donor Isabel Bassett , former Minister of Citizenship, Culture and Recreation and former chair and CEO of TVO.



The Landsberg Award, which celebrates exceptional coverage of women's equality issues, went to joint recipients Alyshah Hasham and Wendy Gillis , longtime courts and crime reporters with the Toronto Star, in recognition of their stories addressing women's experiences of male violence. The award is presented in association with the Canadian Women's Foundation, which provides the $5,000 prize.



The Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award, which provides an early-career photojournalist with the opportunity to spend six weeks at The Canadian Press head office in Toronto , went to Evan Buhler , a photojournalist with the Rocky Mountain Outlook in Canmore, Alta. The award is co-presented by The Canadian Press and supported by Nikon.



The Martin Wise Goodman Canadian Nieman Fellowship at Harvard University , which provides a mid-career opportunity for a journalist to study and broaden their intellectual horizons, went to Pacinthe Mattar, a Toronto -based freelance journalist, producer and writer. The fellowship is funded by The Martin Wise Goodman Trust to the Nieman Foundation for Journalism.



The William Southam Journalism Fellowships, which reward mid-career journalists with an academic year to audit courses and participate fully in life at Massey College, are awarded annually by the University of Toronto and Massey College. This year's winners are:

College, are awarded annually by the and College. This year's winners are: Michael Barclay , author and journalist, the William Southam Journalism Fellow;

Wency Leung , Toronto -based health reporter with The Globe and Mail , the Webster / McConnell Fellow;

Jonathan Montpetit , digital journalist with CBC Montreal, the St. Clair Balfour Fellow;

Rebecca Collard , Beirut -based broadcast journalist and writer, the CBC/Radio-Canada Fellow;

The Gordon N. Fisher / JHR Fellow will be announced in the summer.

Special CJF honorees included Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Thaioronióhte Dan David in recognition of launching the news service at the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network, the world's first national Indigenous-led news network, and for his support of journalism initiatives around the world.



André Picard, health reporter and columnist with The Globe and Mail, and Dr. Sanjay Gupta, chief medical correspondent for CNN, were honoured with the CJF Tribute, in recognition of their exceptional impact on the national and international stages in providing accurate and vital information amid the uncertainty of the fast-moving global COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's virtual ceremony was hosted by Eric McCormack, the award-winning actor best known for his role on the NBC comedy Will & Grace, with awards presented by Ginella Massa, host of Canada Tonight with Ginella Massa on the CBC News Network.

