"78% of IT decision-makers globally face critical skills gaps and struggle to find qualified employees." ~Todd Johnstone

78% of global IT decision-makers face critical skills gaps

Skills gaps can cost upwards of $29,000 per employee

per employee New certifications can boost pay by $12,000

40% of tech professionals are pursuing new certifications in the next six months

90% of unsatisfied IT professionals are looking for a new job

No. 1 reason tech professionals change jobs is the lack of opportunities for growth and development

Global Knowledge Chief Executive Todd Johnstone said, "This year's report shows that skills gaps continue to hit organizations hard.

"78% of IT decision-makers globally face critical skills gaps and struggle to find qualified employees, undermining security, efficiency and productivity. Many IT departments have untenable workloads, creating employee stress and difficulty meeting quality objectives.

"The lack of necessary skills can lead to upwards of 520 wasted work hours per employee annually, equivalent to $29,000.

"On the upside, qualified tech professionals are seeing healthy career opportunities. Professionals achieving new certifications with in-demand skills position themselves for pay boosts upwards of $12,000."

IT Pros Want Opportunities for Growth and Development

62% percent of professionals changed jobs because previous organizations did not invest in their development

40% are pursuing new certifications to gain immediate benefits

90% of unsatisfied professionals plan to change employers in the next year

Top-Paying Certification Areas

Cloud computing Cybersecurity

Along with relevant experience, AWS, (ISC)2, ISACA and Google Cloud certifications attract the top salaries.

Top Technology Investment Areas for 2021

Microsoft AWS Cisco

2021 Survey is Open Now

IT professionals are invited to participate in the survey through December 31, 2020. This year's survey includes questions around impacts of COVID-19.

