The Global Energy Alliance shows how partnerships power energy access, job creation, and carbon reduction at scale

Alliance unlocks $7.8 billion in financing to expand energy access for 91 million people, support or create an additional 3.1 million jobs and livelihoods, and cut 296 million tons of CO₂ across 30+ countries

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- Amid global economic and political headwinds that threaten progress on climate and development goals, the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet is showing how deep collaboration between governments, philanthropies, and the private sector works: transforming energy systems, creating millions of jobs and tackling climate change in emerging economies.

As showcased in its newly released 2025 impact report, the Global Energy Alliance's public-private-philanthropy partnership model builds country-led coalitions and leverages catalytic finance and technical expertise to advance a sustainable energy future.

Since its inception at COP26 in 2021, the Global Energy Alliance has awarded $503 million in catalytic funding, helping unlock $7.8 billion in total investments and powering 137 projects in over 30 countries.

The Alliance's partnership model — blending philanthropic capital with public and private finance — is now on track to:

Improve energy access for 91 million people

Support or create an additional 3.1 million jobs and livelihoods

Prevent 296 million tons of carbon emissions

"The findings in this report prove the value of public, private, philanthropic partnerships and demonstrate that expanding energy access through a just energy transition is a powerful engine for jobs and economic growth," said Woochong Um, CEO of the Global Energy Alliance. "When governments, investors, innovators, and communities come together, we can drive systemic change, creating solutions that work locally and scale globally."

The report contains an extensive collection of case studies from India, Africa, Latin America & the Caribbean, and Southeast Asia including:

Nigeria : Scaling interconnected solar mini grids to power rural entrepreneurs, offering a model for last-mile energy access that can unlock livelihoods and resilience across Africa .

Scaling interconnected solar mini grids to power rural entrepreneurs, offering a model for last-mile energy access that can unlock livelihoods and resilience across . India : A first-of-its-kind battery energy storage project in New Delhi is catalyzing a national pipeline of reliable clean power and, through the Global Energy Alliance's BESS Consortium, inspiring worldwide deployment that leverages falling battery costs to accelerate grid stability and resilience for millions.

A first-of-its-kind battery energy storage project in is catalyzing a national pipeline of reliable clean power and, through the Global Energy Alliance's BESS Consortium, inspiring worldwide deployment that leverages falling battery costs to accelerate grid stability and resilience for millions. South Africa : Renewable energy training for former coal workers and government capacity building demonstrates how a fast and fair transition can create new jobs and skills while helping entire economies shift from dependence on fossil fuels.

Renewable energy training for former coal workers and government capacity building demonstrates how a fast and fair transition can create new jobs and skills while helping entire economies shift from dependence on fossil fuels. Haiti : Innovative rooftop-mounted solar mesh grids are powering some of the hardest-to-reach communities, with lessons for last-mile electrification in remote or conflict-affected areas worldwide.

Innovative rooftop-mounted solar mesh grids are powering some of the hardest-to-reach communities, with lessons for last-mile electrification in remote or conflict-affected areas worldwide. Southeast Asia : In Indonesia and Vietnam , detailed roadmaps for renewable energy integration, through innovative financing platforms and on-ground deployment, are helping advance a just energy transition.

The impact report also highlights lessons from the Alliance's first years that are shaping how universal energy access and clean energy transitions can succeed at scale: Funding alone is not enough — pairing capital with hands-on technical expertise is critical to overcome barriers, build strong project pipelines, and speed adoption. Solutions work best when they are country-led, market-based, and aligned with national priorities. Long-term alliances, built on clear roles and mutual accountability, are essential to deliver systemic change. Flexibility is also key: rigid delivery models often fail in complex environments, while adaptable timelines, contingency budgets, and strong local partnerships drive results. Financing should be tied to measurable outcomes, released in tranches to maximize leverage and responsiveness. And from the outset, data systems must be embedded to track progress, enable adaptation, and generate the proof points needed to influence the broader sector.

These lessons are translating into measurable results across regions, where country-led partnerships are delivering impact at scale:

Africa : Contributed to unlocking $4.2 billion in finance towards 49 projects deployed and ready for deployment. Estimate that these projects will improve access for 31 million people, impacting jobs and livelihoods of additional 727,000 people, and reduce 88Mt of carbon emissions.

: Contributed to unlocking in finance towards 49 projects deployed and ready for deployment. Estimate that these projects will improve access for 31 million people, impacting jobs and livelihoods of additional 727,000 people, and reduce 88Mt of carbon emissions. India : Contributed to unlocking $1 billion in financing towards 26 projects deployed and ready for deployment. Estimate that these projects will improve access for 49 million people, impact the jobs and livelihoods of additional 2.2 million people, and reduce 166Mt of carbon emissions.

: Contributed to unlocking in financing towards 26 projects deployed and ready for deployment. Estimate that these projects will improve access for 49 million people, impact the jobs and livelihoods of additional 2.2 million people, and reduce 166Mt of carbon emissions. Latin America & the Caribbean : Contributed to unlocking $599mn in finance towards 22 projects deployed and ready for deployment. Estimate that these projects will improve energy access for 7 million people, impact jobs and livelihoods of additional 111,000 people, and reduce carbon emissions by 24 Mt..

: Contributed to unlocking in finance towards 22 projects deployed and ready for deployment. Estimate that these projects will improve energy access for 7 million people, impact jobs and livelihoods of additional 111,000 people, and reduce carbon emissions by 24 Mt.. Southeast Asia : Contributed to unlocking $1.7bn in finance resulting in 37 projects deployed and ready for deployment. Estimate these projects will improve access for 4 million people, improve jobs and livelihoods for an additional 77,000 people, and reduce carbon emissions by an estimated 18 Mt.

The full 2025 Impact Report is available here.

