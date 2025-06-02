The Frequency School breaks GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the "195" song featuring the most nationalities

The "195" ofﬁcially shatters the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title
LONDON and LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Frequency School set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for "Most nationalities to contribute vocals to a musical recording (single song)" with the "195" song on Monday, in a bid to raise awareness about gender equality and to ignite a global movement uplifting people through the transformative power of soundhealing frequencies.
The record-breaking "195" is the first song in history featuring women from all of the world's 195 countries and using sound healing frequencies and the 528 Hz 'Love Frequency'.
The Frequency School co-founded by U.S. Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum music producer Maejor, Martina Fuchs, Kingsley M, Brandon Lee and Aaron Dawson produced this visionary, powerful and universal campaign and premiered it during the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, from January 20-24.
Using the sounds of birds and the heartbeat as instrumental elements, the "195" aims to raise the world's frequency, elevate humanity, and trigger a positive impact by uniting and empowering women worldwide.
One woman in every one of the world's 195 countries recognized by the United Nations said one word: "EQUALITY" in her national language or native tongue and sent in her voice and video recording.
The number of women and nationalities participating in the song was officially verified by a Guinness World Records adjudicator.
Martina Fuchs, Executive Producer of the "195" and Co-Founder of the Frequency School, said:
"It has always been my dream to produce the first song in history featuring every country on the planet. Our vision was to unite 195 ordinary women from all walks of life in this pioneering and groundbreaking initiative to advocate for gender equality and the rights of women and girls, and to help people struggling with mental health issues. Breaking this record is only the beginning: we are on a global mission to make our world a more peaceful place."
Maejor, Founder and CEO of the Frequency School who produced the song, said:
"The world record is a testimony to our work and the universal language of music. This achievement is a call to every one of us to lift each other up and spread peace, love and harmony. We chose to use 528 Hz which is often referred to as the 'love frequency', or the frequency of transformation and miracles. We wanted to promote more respect and fairness for women, as well as deep inner healing and a state of peace. The transformative vibration of 528 Hz can inspire positive action and empathy and people to act more kindly and inclusively."
According to scientific studies and music theory, Solfeggio frequencies, ranging from 174 Hz to 963 Hz, offer unique sound patterns that promote relaxation, stress relief, and overall well-being. These frequencies have been shown to positively impact mental, emotional, and physical health by generating vibrations that help achieve a state of calm and balance of the mind, body and spirit.
Kingsley Maduka, Co-Founder of the Frequency School, said:
"We're incredibly excited to set a new world record, and I am honored to have the youngest lady in my family, my 6 year-old daughter, to be apart of such an intentional women empowerment project, focused on wellness. Being a man, it's important that we do our parts to support our better halfs for the sake of the mental health and wellness of humanity. The Frequency School is such an amazing platform for utilizing, implementing and amplifying wellness tools - working at the intersection of music, wellness, mental health and education is some of the most impactful work I've been able to be apart of."
Brandon Lee, Co-Founder of the Frequency School, said:
"Every one of us enters this world through a woman—women are the very heartbeat of humanity. I'm deeply honored to be part of this project and inspired by the future initiatives we're building at Frequency School to uplift women's wellness. Earning the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title will amplify our mission globally, allowing us to create an even greater impact."
Aaron Dawson, Co-Founder and Creative Director of the Frequency School, said:
"This project is much more than a world record, it's a reflection of the immense gratitude I hold for women everywhere. I carry deep appreciation for every woman who have shaped me: my mother, grandmothers, aunts, cousins, godchildren, teachers, ancestors, and the many women whose love and existence have given me and the world such beautiful life. A better world exists when we honor women's gifts, invest in them, and protect their well-being."
Miriam Moriati, President of the Kiribati Rotaract Youth Club and a Women and Youth representative for OARS (Ocean Alliance for Resilience and Sustainability), said:
"I'm from Kiribati, a small island nation in the Pacific, where our highest point is just 3 meters above sea level. Our women in Kiribati are vulnerable due to gender equality not being part of our culture and traditions. They are often the first to be affected by crises and the last to recover. Being part of this initiative to support women on an international stage is an incredible honor. Opportunities to represent our small country are rare, and I am grateful for this platform to amplify the voices of Kiribati women."
Sawilanji Nachula, a middle school student representing Zambia, said:
"I am a 13-year old Zambian and live on the 'Mighty Zambezi' near the Victoria Falls. I am currently a student at Falcon College in Esigodini, Zimbabwe, where I will start my grade 9 next month. I am both honoured and inspired to smash the world record with so many already successful and soon to be successful members. I doubt I will be able to contribute much myself for now. But I will be sure to promote gender equality as I get older."
Inspired by the murmuration of birds and nature's synchronicity, the visualizer of the song includes art elements evoking raw emotions and reflecting the power and harmony of women, and their aspiration for freedom and collective strength.
ABOUT THE FREQUENCY SCHOOL:
The Frequency School is a pioneering global initiative designed to harness the transformative power of music for the holistic development of people around the world, focusing on the mind, body, and spirit.
Through services like music therapy, education, and performance, we empower individuals to lead balanced, healthy, and fulfilling lives. The approach integrates the latest in sound therapy with traditional wellness practices to support the whole person.
It was launched by Maejor, Martina Fuchs, Kingsley M, Brandon Lee, and Aaron Dawson at the renowned international boarding school Aiglon College in Switzerland in 2024.
