THE FORMER FIRST LADY OF THE UNITED STATES, MRS. MELANIA TRUMP, TO LAUNCH A NEW NFT AND BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY VENTURE

"I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative."

"Melania's Vision" is a breathtaking watercolor art by Marc-Antoine Coulon, and embodies Mrs. Trump's cobalt blue eyes, providing the collector with an amulet to inspire. The limited-edition piece of digital artwork will be 1 SOL (approximately $150) and includes an audio recording from Mrs. Trump with a message of hope.

Mrs. Trump will release NFTs in regular intervals, with a one-of-a-kind auction of historical importance scheduled in January 2022, including three elements: digital artwork, physical artwork, and a physical one-of-a-kind accessory.

A portion of the proceeds from the Melania Trump NFT collection will assist children aging out of the foster care system by way of economic empowerment and with expanded access to resources needed to excel in the fields of computer science and technology.

The Melania Trump NFT platform utilizes the Solana blockchain protocol; and will accept both the SOL cryptocurrency and credit card payments through MoonPay. Parler is powering the platform.

