The Fonds d'investissement de Montréal launches its fifth capitalization phase of $16.5 million for social and community housing

MONTREAL, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - The Fonds d'investissement de Montréal (FIM) and its partners today announced the official launch of the fifth phase of the fund (FIM V). This new phase has raised $16.5 million, entirely dedicated to preserving the social and community housing stock in Greater Montreal.

A true pioneer in impact investing and patient capital, the FIM operates on a financial model based on 15-year loans provided by private investors. This stable, long-term capital gives community housing stakeholders the agility and flexibility needed to operate effectively in today's real estate market.

A model conceived amid the economic crisis of the 1990s

To understand the relevance of this fifth phase today, we must recall the exceptional context in which the FIM was created.

At the turn of the 1990s, Quebec was in the midst of a severe recession. High interest rates put significant pressure on households and homeowners, triggering a massive wave of residential property foreclosures by financial institutions. These foreclosures left buildings vacant and accelerated the decline of central neighborhoods.

The 1996 Economy and Employment Summit served as a catalyst: to counteract the government's withdrawal in pursuit of a "zero deficit," the social economy sector and partnerships between the private and community sectors were called upon to provide solutions for economic recovery.

The founder's enduring legacy: the FIM's innovative model

Already deeply involved with Héritage Montréal and the Canadian Centre for Architecture (CCA), architect and activist Phyllis Lambert was concerned about the decline of disadvantaged neighbourhoods and the future of Montreal's parks, heritage, and social and environmental well-being.

Drawing on the experience of Milton-Parc, Phyllis Lambert and a think tank explored innovative solutions to enable the private sector to contribute to the financing of social and community housing.

This initiative led to the creation in 1997 of the Fonds d'investissement de Montréal (FIM), whose founding objectives remain at the heart of its activities today:

Mobilize private capital for social and community housing: The FIM brings together corporate investors willing to inject long-term patient capital into social and community real estate projects that have a strong social impact.

Providing loans for property acquisition and renovation: The FIM acts as a rapid financial lever. It offers long-term loans -- repayable after 15 years -- to community groups so they can quickly acquire buildings (bank foreclosures during the 1990s; today, properties threatened by speculation) and begin renovations.

With this fifth capitalization phase, the FIM reaffirms the relevance of its model. This social innovation, created in 1997, has proven to be a robust tool for meeting the needs of low- and moderate-income households in Greater Montreal.

A Collective Commitment from Leading Partners

To achieve its goals, the FIM can count on the outstanding commitment of its Board members. They volunteer their leading-edge expertise in management, economic development, real estate, and law.

The successful rollout of this fifth phase is made possible by the trust and commitment of major financial partners:

National Bank of Canada

The Fédération des Caisses Desjardins du Québec

The Lucie and André Chagnon Foundation

The Fonds de soutien à l'action collective solidaire of the Caisse d'économie solidaire Desjardins

The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

Claridge

A Flexible Yet Rigorous Structure

The fund is administered by a board of directors composed of experienced volunteers. Its day-to-day management, investment coordination, loan monitoring, and supervision of renovation work are entrusted to the community-based real estate developer Bâtir son quartier.

QUOTES

"When we founded the FIM, our goal was very specific: to support decent housing conditions where families can thrive and where children have what they need to learn and grow. The FIM enables institutional investors to contribute directly to neighborhood improvement. With this fifth phase, our financial partners are reaffirming their confidence in social and community housing as a means of creating supportive living environments rooted in the needs of communities."

-- Phyllis Lambert, President and Founder of the FIM

"National Bank has been a proud partner of the Fonds d'investissement de Montréal since 1997, actively participating in its growth and influence. Deeply committed to Greater Montreal, we strongly believe in the importance of supporting concrete initiatives, particularly in affordable housing, that make a real difference in people's lives. Supporting the FIM means actively contributing to building a more inclusive, dynamic city that lives up to its full potential."

-- Danny Déry, Vice-President, Head of Procurement, National Bank of Canada

"At a time when access to affordable housing remains a major challenge, the Fonds d'investissement de Montréal stands as a tangible example of collaboration between the private and nonprofit sectors. Claridge is proud to support this new phase of development and to continue our commitment to community housing."

-- Brian Cyr, Vice-President, Head of External Management (Investment Funds), Claridge

"We are pleased to support this fifth phase of the FIM, which relies on a model that has already delivered tangible results. To provide a sustainable response to the housing crisis, it is essential to build more affordable units, but also to preserve the existing affordable housing stock and maintain its affordability over time. The FIM enables families across the Greater Montreal area to access affordable, safe, and stable housing, thereby helping to reduce housing inequities. This initiative resonates fully with our mission."

-- Jérôme Lacasse, Director, Social Finance, Lucie and André Chagnon Foundation

"The Fonds de soutien à l'action collective solidaire is proud to support the FIM. Taking concrete action on the housing crisis by strengthening collective models that put housing at the service of individuals is fully aligned with our mission."

-- Martin-Pierre Nombré, Director of Strategic Development and Innovation, Fonds de soutien à l'action collective solidaire de la Caisse d'économie solidaire Desjardins

"In line with our values, we have been financing social, community, and affordable projects since our very beginning. We answered the call for the first FIM, as well as for all subsequent phases. This fifth fundraising campaign demonstrates the necessity of diversifying the financial tools available to leading organizations. This patient capital provides the stability and predictability required to secure their projects. For us, this is a concrete action reflecting our commitment to serving the needs of all types of households."

-- Martin Raymond, President and CEO, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

"As the housing crisis disproportionately affects low- and moderate-income households, preserving the current housing stock is essential to maintaining financially accessible units and protecting the diversity of our communities. To achieve this, the work of housing organizations must rely on broad mobilization: the Fonds d'investissement de Montréal is a concrete example of what we can accomplish in tandem with private investors to permanently secure stable living environments."

-- Edith Cyr, Executive Director, Bâtir son quartier

OVERVIEW OF FIM ACHIEVEMENTS

5 investment phases since 1997.

$34 million in total cumulative investments by the FIM by the end of 2025.

Over $129 million in total value of projects generated in Greater Montreal's neighborhoods thanks to the fund's leverage effect.

$16.5 million mobilized specifically for the FIM V budget.

ABOUT THE MONTRÉAL INVESTMENT FUND (FIM)

The Montréal Investment Fund (FIM), established in 1997 at the initiative of Phyllis Lambert, enables private companies to support the acquisition and renovation of rental buildings by non-profit organizations and housing cooperatives. Financial partners thus contribute to the maintenance of social and community housing, complementing government programs, and support the improvement of living conditions for tenant households.

ABOUT BÂTIR SON QUARTIER

Bâtir son quartier is a social economy enterprise that coordinates housing and community real estate projects to create supportive living environments for low- and middle-income households. Since it began its work in 1976, Bâtir son quartier has completed 494 cooperative or nonprofit residential projects totaling more than 16,545 housing units in Greater Montreal and the Laurentians, in addition to 50 nonresidential projects such as early childhood centers, community centers, and facilities for social economy enterprises. www.batirsonquartier.com

SOURCE Bâtir son quartier

Information : Johanne Bissonnette, Senior communications advisor, Bâtir son quartier, Cell : 514 602-0698, Email : [email protected]