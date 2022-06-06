The largest and most respected Financial Modeling accreditation body in the world, serving candidates in over 50 countries and growing, introduces an accessible program for individuals with no prior financial modeling experience.

TORONTO, June 6, 2022 /CNW/ -- The Financial Modeling Institute (FMI), the only Financial Modeling accreditation body in the world, currently serving candidates in over 50 countries, is pleased to announce the launch of FMI Foundations . The new 10-hour program is designed to make financial modeling knowledge more accessible for individuals with no previous experience in the area. FMI Foundations provides a succinct immersion in financial modeling, an area of practice essential for the success of businesses worldwide. Topics covered include how to effectively structure a financial model, key accounting concepts, what goes into schedules, and financial statements.

"We designed the new 10-hour FMI Foundations micro-credential program for university students through to professionals who are seeking a first accessible step to upskilling their financial modeling knowledge base," said Ian Schnoor, Executive Director of the FMI. "FMI accreditations are recognized by employers worldwide, validating excellence in the discipline, and FMI Foundations will allow more people to jumpstart their journey in financial modeling."

FMI Foundations is the first step towards achieving outstanding financial modeling skills, which can be attained through the FMI's Advanced Financial Modeler (AFM) accreditation. Having strong financial modeling skills is of critical importance because financial models are the most important decision-making tools in finance, especially during periods of economic uncertainty when companies are retooling and need a clear picture of their financial trajectory. Many organizations are demanding that new hires and existing employees have well-developed financial modeling skills to allow them to make the most effective business decisions.

"Employers worldwide in investment banking, private equity, corporate development, equity research, asset management and credit, require their new hires, and many existing team members to have exceptional modeling skills," said Paul Smith, former CEO of CFA Institute and current FMI board member. "FMI Foundations provides a solid platform to pursue the FMI's rigorous, proctored, financial modeling exams - it's an important step in the journey of financial modeling." Following Foundations, next is the FMI AFM exam, which provides validation to employers worldwide that the individual's financial modeling skills are ready to be applied in the business. Financial modeling talent is in high demand, and the FMI helps employers find the talent they need through FMI accreditation.

About The Financial Modeling Institute (FMI)

Founded in 2017, the FMI's mission is to promote awareness, excellence and discipline in Financial Modeling globally through its world-class accreditation programs. The FMI's exams are relevant for professionals working in banking, private equity, accounting, asset management, business development, venture capital, and other areas of finance. The FMI is the only organization in the world that offers proctored, rigorous financial modeling exams. Through research and testing, the FMI has developed exams that set the bar high with regards to modeling skills. The Level 1 Advanced Financial Modeler (AFM) accreditation launched in 2017, the Level 2 Chartered Financial Modeler (CFM) accreditation launched in 2018, and the Level 3 Master Financial Modeler (MFM) accreditation will be launched in 2022.

