RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ -- A global survey has revealed dramatic drops in satisfaction levels amongst citizens from 24 countries, representing 62% of the world's population.

Over half of respondents reported they were dissatisfied with the world situation – an 11% drop from 2023 levels. The US has seen a 20% drop in confidence levels in the past year.

The FII Institute Announces Findings of 2024 FII PRIORITY Compass (PRNewsfoto/Future Investment Initiative Institute)

Financial insecurity ranks as the top concern for all citizens, with inflation and job security the main issues. Concerns about poor government performance, healthcare, and technology have displaced environmental concerns, which have dropped to fifth place and represent the top concern for only 13% of respondents.

These shifts provide insight for leaders and policymakers as they seek to navigate global economic challenges and increasingly polarised societies.

The survey commissioned by the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute, in partnership with Ipsos, identifies citizen sentiment, focusing on the economy, health, technology, healthcare, and government performance.

This survey, known as FII PRIORITY Compass, takes place every year and polls a demographically representative sample of ages, backgrounds, and countries, providing data and insights that help shape and inform discussions at FII Institute summits throughout the year.

The purpose of the institute is to make a positive impact on humanity by addressing common issues facing humanity, such as economic growth, prosperity, climate change, technology regulation, and equitable access to healthcare and education.

This year's FII PRIORITY Compass report identifies several key issues:

Levels of dissatisfaction are plummeting worldwide

40% of respondents selected cost of living as their main concern for the third consecutive year

57% report worsening inflation, with this issue especially acute in the Global North where 66% cite inflation worsening

Governance ranked as a second priority for world with 71% of respondents expressing dissatisfaction with corruption levels in their countries, with particularly high concerns in regions with political instability

Healthcare is the third biggest concern, with more than 50% not satisfied about the adequate number of doctors, the most commonly reported issue

Only 13% of respondents report that the environment is their top concern

The only country where environment is the top concern of citizens is India

The Global South is much more optimistic (60%) than Global North (34%) about the potential of technology to improve their lives

Of all countries surveyed– the citizens of Saudi Arabia are most satisfied with their own lives (84%)

are most satisfied with their own lives (84%) 37% view AI as a potential threat, while 39% are uncertain, highlighting societal concerns about its impact

FII8 takes place in Riyadh (29 – 31 October), with over 7000 leaders, investors, experts, academics and innovators are taking part in over 200 panels and discussions designed to tackle the big issues facing humanity. This research will inform these discussions by providing insights into the actual issues that impact everyday people.

FII8 happens one month after world leaders gathered in New York for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and three weeks before G20 leaders meet in Rio de Janeiro. It happens four weeks before world leaders gather to discuss climate action at COP29 in Azerbaijan.

Richard Attias, CEO of the Future Investment Initiative Institute says:

"This study is a wake-up call for leaders and policymakers worldwide. The findings make sobering reading, representing as they do the genuine concerns of citizens across the globe. We have a unique opportunity to shape a better and safer world, but only if leaders tune in the issues that matter."

For a complete report, visit: https://fii-institute.org/

About FII Institute

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute is a global non-profit foundation driven by data with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Global and inclusive, we foster great minds from around the world and turn ideas into real-world solutions in four critical areas: Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability.

