The Fédération des inventeurs du Québec has consented to partially compensate the class action members who have been defrauded.

Notice to Class Members

Hearing scheduled on October 12, 2023 at 9:15 am in room 13.06 of the Palais

de justice de Montréal

BROSSARD, QC, Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - In the class action against the Fédération des inventeurs du Québec (« FIQ ») and Christian William Varin, the FIQ consents that a decision be made against it for a part of the damages claimed by the class members.

The FIQ consents to pay to the members $2,000 in damages as well as the membership fees they had spent.

For the partial acquiescence to be effective, a judge from the Superior Court must approve it, and pursuant to the rules applicable to class actions, the class members shall be informed that a hearing will take place.

This procedure does not end the matter. The class action will follow its course against Christian William Varin and Sylvain Riendeau.

Where will the funds come from?

Since Christian William Varin was convicted of fraud on January 19, 2022, the Directeur des poursuites criminelles et pénales (« DPCP ») had confiscated his assets, which is mainly the building known as the « Pavillon des inventeurs ». The DPCP is pursuing the sale of the building. The proceeds from the sale will be used to reimburse the eligible class members.

The distribution of funds will occur once the building is sold. The date remains unknown at this time.

SOURCE Trivium Avocats

For further information: please contact class counsels. Trivium Avocats, Telephone : 450-926-8383, Ext. 5101, Fax : 450-926-8246, Email : [email protected], Website : www.triviumavocats.com