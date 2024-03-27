SAINT-LOUIS-DE-BLANDFORD, QC, March 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The Electric Circuit, Québec's first public charging network for electric vehicles, is pleased to announce the commissioning of its largest fast-charging point at the La Porte de l'Érable rest area located at Exit 228 on Highway 20.

The Electric Circuit's fast-charging superstation at Porte de L'Érable, exit 228 off Highway 20. (CNW Group/Circuit électrique)

In addition to the four 50-kW fast-charge stations already at the site, the Electric Circuit is adding eight 180-kW power sharing charging stations and two ABB E-mobility 350-kW charging stations. With a total of 2,340 kilowatts of power offered, this Electric Circuit charging point is the largest of its kind in Québec and can charge 24 electric vehicles simultaneously. What's more, vehicles with a trailer and even heavy- and light-duty trucks will be able to easily connect to some of the new charging stations.

With a growing number of electric vehicles on our roads and given that Highway 20, which links the city of Québec and Montréal, is the busiest route in the province, adding this many fast-charge stations at that location was key to offering EV drivers even more charging options and reducing lineups.

The Electric Circuit would like to thank Natural Resources Canada's Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program for the funding to install the new charging stations.

Quotations

"The Electric Circuit would like to highlight the support of the La Porte de l'Érable rest area for the space provided, allowing us to offer EV drivers this fast-charge superstation. With the help of our various partners, we will continue to develop our charging network throughout Québec and offer a reliable charging service to meet the needs of the growing number of electric vehicles expected in the coming years."

- Renaud Cloutier, Manager – Business Development, the Electric Circuit at Hydro-Québec

"I would like to emphasize the continuity of our electrification vision for the La Porte de l'Érable rest area and our goal of offering an exemplary site to highway drivers—both today and in the future. Congratulations to the Electric Circuit team, who helped make planning, searching for solutions and carrying out the project an outstanding experience. Users of the La Porte de l'Érable rest area can now count on a total of 44 simultaneous charging sessions offered by the Electric Circuit and Tesla charging stations."

- Samuel Baril – Owner of the rest area Sortie 228 – La Porte de L'Érable

"We are delighted to support Hydro-Québec in its objective of offering drivers more sustainable options throughout Québec—options that are quick and practical and that are available to everyone. This project is an example that highlights the importance of helping our customers and EV drivers reduce their GHG emissions."

- Matthew Bartolone, Regional Vice President of ABB E-mobility for Québec

About the Electric Circuit

The Electric Circuit is the largest public charging network for electric vehicles in Québec. It consists of more than 5,200 public charging stations, including close to 950 fast-charge stations, in every region of the province. Electric Circuit users have access to a 24/7 telephone help line as well as a charging-station locator service. The Electric Circuit website and app for iOS and Android are updated as new stations are installed. Members can also use the Electric Circuit app to access the FLO network, the ChargePoint network, Shell Recharge, Hypercharge, SemaConnect and Swtch anywhere in North America as well as New Brunswick's eCharge network.

Information about fast-charge stations

Charging your EV at a 100-kW fast-charge station can add up to 400 km of range per charging hour, depending on weather conditions and the power of the vehicle's on-board charger. A vehicle's range is also affected by driving style as well as the use of heating or air conditioning.

SOURCE Circuit électrique

For further information: Louis-Olivier Batty, Media Officer, Hydro-Québec, 514 289-4214, [email protected]