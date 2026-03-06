THE EELLEET NETWORK ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF DIRECTORS

VANCOUVER, BC, March 6, 2026 /CNW/ - The Eelleet Network Corp. ("TEN" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Yves Kandel has resigned from his position as Director of the Company, effective March 6, 2026.

The Company wishes to thank Mr. Kandel for his dedicated service and contributions to TEN.

The Board of Directors is also pleased to announce that Ms. Andrea Theroux has been appointed as Director, effective immediately.

Ms. Theroux brings over 20 years of experience in accounting, financial management and operational leadership. She currently serves as Controller for a construction company based in British Columbia and provides financial and accounting services to other publicly listed issuers.

THE COMPANY SEEKS SAFE HARBOR

SOURCE The Eelleet Network Corp.

For further information, please contact: Reno J. Calabrigo, CEO, Tel: +1 (647) 402-0957, Email: [email protected]