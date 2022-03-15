THE DR. TOBIAS BRAND IS NOW SELLING IN CHINA

Mimi's Rock Best Selling Brand Successfully Moves into China's Tmall

TORONTO, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Mimi's Rock Corp., (the "Company") (TSXV: MIMI) (OTCQB: MIMNF) announced today the official launch on Tmall and first sales in China of Dr. Tobias products, including the brand's best-selling Colon 14-Day Cleanse, Deep Immune, Liver Cleanse and Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies. The Company's products are now being purchased directly by Chinese consumers.

After many months of collaboration with their counterparts in China, Mimi's Rock successfully launched its storefront on Tmall, China's largest eCommerce platform. Tmall (more formally, Taobao Mall) is Alibaba's dedicated B2C platform with over 500 million buyers, 50,000 merchants, and which boasts 70,000 brands. As the largest retail site in Asia, Mimi's Rock and its company of brands can now sell directly to hundreds of millions of customers throughout China.

"Expanding the portals and geographies for the Mimi's Rock family of brands has been a top priority for us, as we look to other markets to augment our continued success selling on Amazon. This move to Tmall is the right choice for our brands and gives us access to the largest market in the world," said David Kohler, CEO of Mimi's Rock. "After spending months navigating the regulatory framework, we are now pleased to report that our products are flowing to consumers. In fact, we are already placing inventory replenishment orders, as the launch has been better than we anticipated. We look forward to following shortly with our skin care lines as well."

About Mimi's Rock Corp.:

Mimi's Rock Corp.(www.mimisrock.com) is an online dietary supplement and wellness company which market and sells its products under the Dr. Tobias, All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals brand names. The Dr. Tobias brand features over 30 products, including the top-selling Colon 14-Day Cleanse and the #1 selling Omega 3 Fish Oil on Amazon.com. All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals products focus on skin and beauty care. Products sold under the All Natural and Maritime Naturals brand names are made in Canada and registered with Health Canada and under the EU Cosmetics Act. All Natural Advice has been featured on BNN as a top selling skincare brand in Canada, and has been rated the #1 Beauty Brand on Amazon Canada for the past four years.

